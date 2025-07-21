Fairlight Village Voice

FAIRLIGHT GARDENING CLUB

The last of Fairlight’s big summer events took root last weekend as the FAIRLIGHT GARDENING CLUB hosted its hotly anticipated annual show, and what a blooming marvellous finale it was! Green-fingered members proudly displayed their prized produce and homemade creations across a whopping 29 categories, ranging from sweet peas to sweet chutney, courgettes to carnations, and everything in between. With tension thicker than a jar of rhubarb jam, competitors waited nervously as judges made their way around the tables, poking, prodding, sniffing and squinting, all in the name of horticultural glory. A total of 14 shiny pieces of silverware were up for grabs, and while presentation and cleanliness were key, judges reminded everyone that size isn’t everything, although a hefty marrow never hurts.

There were too many awards to list without risking carpal tunnel, but special congratulations go to Dominic Pitchard, who wowed the panel with his lovely apricots and took home the Golden Anniversary Cup for Best Exhibit in Show. Bravo, Dom, your fruit has made the village proud.

In true British fashion, a thunderous downpour attempted to dampen spirits, but the hardy folk of Fairlight were having none of it. Crowds gathered, umbrellas in hand, for the lively auction of exhibits. Locals were seen making their way home clutching towering floral displays, bags of vegetables, and in one case, a suspiciously large leek that could double as a walking stick. Well done to everyone who entered, whether you went home with a trophy or just a slightly soggy bouquet. As for those with silverware? We hope it’s already proudly perched on your mantelpiece, windowsill, or even the top of the telly. You've earned it.

1st Prize - Apricots!

The grass was trimmed, the roses were radiant, and the scones were, let’s be honest, plentiful, and devoured in record time. Yes, FAIRLIGHT OPEN GARDENS has bloomed into a smashing success once again, raising a frankly jaw-dropping £6286 over just two days! Organisers are still watering their hanging baskets in disbelief, as this total far exceeds all expectations. Whether you came for the horticulture or the homemade cake, there’s no denying the event was a floral-financial triumph. A hearty well done to everyone involved.You've proved once again that Fairlight doesn’t just grow plants, it grows community spirit too.

HEARING AIDS: If you're squinting at this article while your better half bellows it into your ear and you still can't make out a word, don't panic, help is at hand. The wonderful folks from EAST SUSSEX HEARING are returning to the village hall on Friday, August 1st, between 10 am and 12 noon. If your NHS hearing aid is crackling, whistling, or simply doing its best impression of a silent movie, they’ll sort you out. However, a word to the wise: due to some well-earned holidays, the team will not be visiting Pett Village Hall in August. So if your ears need a tune-up, now’s the time. Otherwise, you might be stuck pretending you heard what your spouse said and nodding at exactly the wrong moment for the next month.

WAKEHAM’S POND FIELD: Just when you thought it was safe to walk your dog past Wakeham’s Pond Field without stumbling into a planning controversy, bam! Rumours are bubbling up like a backed-up sewer (ironically relevant) about a fresh attempt to slap housing on the soggy old field.

Local legend and part-time superhero of the soggy soil, Lorne Smith, has once again donned his wellies and fired off a letter to the good folks at Rother District Council’s planning department. His mission? To find out if whispers of a new planning application are true, or just more hot air drifting across the hedgerows. Never one to leave a good puddle uninvestigated, Mr. Smith has also submitted brand-new evidence about flooding and sewage pollution on the site, just in case the word “Pond” in “Pond Field” wasn’t clue enough. His argument is clear: building houses here would be like pitching tents in a car wash.

This latest splash of evidence supports calls to de-allocate Pond Field from Rother’s shiny new Local Plan, a document that currently treats the field as prime real estate, rather than nature’s overflow basin. The Council’s response is still pending, but the community waits with bated breath and waterproof jackets. One thing’s for sure: the battle for Pond Field is far from water under the bridge.

This Sunday at St Andrew’s. The Revd. Sandi Wickens will lead the usual Morning Praise service at 11:00 am. However, next Sunday, 31st July, there will be a Joint Parish Holy Communion at St John’s, Westfield. More details to follow next week.

FAIRLIGHT FOR SALE! Take a stroll through Fairlight lately and you might think you’ve wandered into an estate agent’s dream. For Sale signs are popping up faster than dandelions, 82 houses and counting! That’s around 10% of the whole village apparently on the move. Why the sudden exodus? Is it the price of fish? The potholes? Too many benches? Aliens? No one seems to know. Local rumour ranges from a mass down-sizing to a secret tunnel to Bexhill. Some say it’s just the natural cycle, others suspect a Netflix documentary is being filmed in secret.

If you’ve got theories, conspiracies, or wild guesses, send them on a postcard (or failing that, an email) to: [email protected]. In the meantime, if you fancy moving here, and why wouldn’t you, there’s plenty of choice!

FAIRLIGHT HISTORY GROUP: The Village History Group is on the lookout for aerial photos of the village, yes, you read that right. They're hoping to get a bird’s-eye view of our leafy lanes, scenic rooftops, and, presumably, the legendary chaos of Broadway parking. Exactly how you're meant to take these photos is a bit of a mystery. If you’ve got a drone, a friendly pilot, or access to a suspiciously agile pigeon, now’s your moment to shine. Failing that, perhaps there’s an old RAF reconnaissance photo lurking in someone’s attic? If you have any aerial shots, new or old, the History Group would love to hear from you – get in touch with Karen Draper on 01424 814154. Meanwhile, at last week’s gathering of the group, their brave Committee member Julie Marshall took to the floor (despite feeling under the weather) to present her lively and eye-opening talk on “The Knewstub Family and their Artistic Visitors to Pett Level.”

Julie introduced us to the Knewstub clan, art lovers, bohemians, and hosts to some of the most colourful characters of their time, including Augustus John and Jacob Epstein. In the early 1900s, John Knewstub ran the successful Chenil Gallery in Chelsea before relocating his family to Pett Level around 1912, where they fully embraced the artistic lifestyle, nude bathing and all! Yes, you read that right - swimsuits were apparently optional when the Epstein family came to visit.

Looking ahead, their August meeting is set for Wednesday, 20th August, and promises to be just as fascinating, if a little more clothed. Kevin Barnes, Regional Director of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, will be joining us to talk about the vital and moving work of the Commission.

Meanwhile, the VILLAGE PEOPLE, not the disco group, have been continuing their campaign against the housing development, known as “Market Gardens.” Concerned about the site’s closeness to a stream and what they see as environmental missteps, the group recently took a feathered approach, literally, by dressing up as ducks and waddling around the site perimeter in protest. Quacking for attention, they certainly turned heads, if not policy. Their latest grievances include the trimming, or, as they call it, “limb-chopping”, of a much-loved oak tree and the suspected appearance Japanese Knotweed, an invasive plant species with a bad reputation and evenworse roots.

The developers, for their part, deny the knotweed allegations, presumably without donning any costumes. With the development nearly finished, it's unclear what the ultimate goal of the protest is now. But one thing's certain: the battle for Market Gardens is far from over.

Alas, my space here is, so until next time, have a good week.

Bob Scattergood