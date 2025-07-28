Fairlight Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the phrase “six weeks of summer holidays” fills you with equal parts joy and dread, you’re not alone. Thankfully, ACTIVATE YOUTH CLUB is stepping in with a weekly escape plan for kids, and a sanity-saving breather for parents:“Summer Activity Days” - just £2 a session, and worth every penny. Hosted every Thursday at the clubhouse on Fairlight’s recreation ground, the series promises a dazzling mix of entertainment for kids of any age, including an inflatable assault course, games, crafts, and possibly a few overly competitive rounds of tennis. Week one launches with a bang, and possibly a few inflated collisions, as kids tackle the inflatable assault course, unleash their inner Picasso’s at the craft table, and inhale BBQ hot dogs at speeds not recommended by the British Medical Association. "It's the perfect way to let the kids burn off energy," said one local mum. "Preferably all of it." Organisers say the events are designed to keep young people active, social, and off their screens, at least until they’ve Instagrammed their paper mache masterpieces or TikToked themselves hurtling through the obstacle course.

So if you’re staring down six more weeks of summer holidays with a growing sense of parental panic, fear not. Help is at hand, and it smells like slightly burnt sausages.

To sign your child up or just send a glowing thank-you email, contact: [email protected] or [email protected]

Open Gardens Cheque Presention to St Michaels Hospice

While the kids are burning off steam on bouncy castles, the grown-ups can indulge in a different kind of summer therapy, the warm crackle of vinyl and the sweet hum of nostalgia. Yes, VINYL NIGHT @ THE COVE returns this Tuesday, August 5th, offering a stylish sonic trip down memory lane. According to the venue’s Facebook page, local vinyl enthusiast Henry, known by many as Fairlight’s unofficial record store clerk without a store, will once again be manning the decks. However, Henry is reportedly still agonising over which artist to headline the evening’s soundtrack. Word on the street is that it’s down to a shortlist of David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, or Genesis, a decision that could spark friendly pub debates well into the evening. The fun kicks off at 7pm, and everyone is welcome, whether you’re a die-hard audiophile, a casual toe-tapper, or just in it for the company and a pint. So dust off your band T-shirts, warm up your air guitar, and get yourself down for an evening of classic tunes and good cheer.

FAIRLIGHT’S FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB (aka MOPP) – ROAD TRIP ALERT!

Pack your sun hats, comfy shoes, and spending money, they’re off again! By popular demand, and possibly the lure of cake, the good people of MOPP are heading back to the Hillier Garden Centre near Eastbourne. It’s got it all, a garden centre big enough to lose a few members in (don’t worry, they’ll do a head count), little shops with big temptations, and a restaurant that understands the importance of a proper slice of cake. Departure is at 10:30am sharp from the Village Hall, don’t be late or you’ll have to run after the coach, and return to the village, around 4:00pm, just in time for that all important afternoon nap. Normal MOPP fun resumes next week, assuming they haven’t all run off to open garden cafés of our own.

Also on Friday August 1stat St Peter’s – Women’s Fellowship. Join them for an inspiring and fragrant afternoon at St Peter’s, where guest speaker Dale Bowen will be dazzling us with his talk: “Floral Art – Two Makes One”.Expect creativity, colour, and probably a few laughs! The fun starts at 2:30 pm. And you’re looking for a spiritual boost, just a gentle stroll up the hill, St Andrew’s will be holding its usual Morning Praise service on Sunday, 3rd August, 11:00am, all are welcome, as always.

Fresh off their blooming success at the Annual Garden Club Show, where pride was high and flower arrangements higher, the unstoppable FAIRLIGHT GARDEN CLUB is on the move again! This time, the green-fingered gang is heading to Friary Gardens on Monday, August 4th, for what’s being described as a “talk and walk”, or as some members have dubbed it, a stroll with a side of wisdom. Friary Gardens is no ordinary plot, it’s a vibrant, community-powered social enterprise where disabled adults grow everything from veg to confidence. It’s heart-warming, inspiring, and likely to make at least three visitors suddenly "remember" they meant to do something similar with their own back gardens last spring.

PARISH COUNCIL: Last week, before the councillors dashed off for their well-deserved summer break, the Fairlight Parish Council held its latest meeting, and yes, it was recorded again! You can now watch the full epic in glorious technicolour on YouTube. Just search “Fairlight Parish Council Meeting”, and, unlike Netflix, no subscription is required.

All past episodes are also available, so binge-watch responsibly. But if you’d rather not spend an evening watching people discuss municipal benches, here’s your lightning-fast recap. Warning: Spoiler Alert! The parish continues its quest to become the Riviera of rural seating, with more benches being added to the already impressively smart collection. Whether for rest, reflection, or simply pretending to tie your shoelaces while listening to birdsong, there’s a spot for you. Waites Lane bus stops are due a bit of TLC. They’ll be cleaned and patched up, but sadly not replaced, because apparently, a new one costs over £13,000. For that price, I’d like to think it would come with a coffee machine and free Wi-Fi.

In breaking infrastructure news, a couple of elderly stretches of footpath in our beloved neighbourhood have begun to show unmistakable signs of midlife crisis. Cracks, creaks, and a touch of water-induced wear and tear have led residents to describe them as “charmingly weathered”, though the footpaths themselves declined to comment. Quotes are being collected and repair options are under serious review, but in the meantime, locals are advised to tread lightly, admire the historical character of the cracks, and remember: even concrete has its breaking point. The age-old debate returned: to cold-call or not to cold-call? The council discussed the ethics and etiquette of those little “No Cold Calling” signs. Villagers will be offered some guidance as exactly where to stick them!

And the drama isn’t over for local group DISH, which received exactly £0.00 in grants this year. With half the financial year almost gone, the grumbles are still echoing through the village. Watch this space, or, better yet, the next council recording. Did I mention you can watch on YouTube?

Sewage, Suspicions, and Social Media: Fairlight Boils Over (Again) In a shocking turn of events that surprises absolutely no one, Fairlight's social media has once again exploded, this time over suspiciously smelly water, suspiciously overflowing drains, and the ever-suspicious Market Garden site. This week, the sleepy village of Fairlight found itself awash, some say literally, with concerns over wastewater, possible sewage leaks, and, of course, the usual flood of Facebook fury. Once again, the finger is firmly pointed at the Market Garden site, which by now must be wondering if it accidentally opened a portal to the underworld. Blamed for everything from dodgy drains, rising damp, the extinction of the dodo, and possibly even the fall of the Roman Empire, the site is no stranger to being the village's favourite scapegoat.

Southern Water, not wanting to feel left out, also received its fair share of flak. It’s unclear whether the complaints are about the actual water or just the general principle of Southern Water existing, but either way, tradition must be upheld.

Meanwhile, the comment threads have descended into the usual gladiatorial bloodbath: part Shakespearean drama, part pub brawl, and part toddler tantrum. Opinions are no longer debated, they’re fired from cannons. Observers have noted a nostalgic return to the glory days of last year’s social media meltdown, when the Parish Council was metaphorically burned at the stake over something we’ve all conveniently forgotten – ah, the memories. Here’s hoping the storm, both literal and metaphorical, passes soon. Until then, villagers are advised to wear waterproof boots, maintain at least three metres of emotional distance on Facebook, and remember: shouting in CAPITALS doesn’t make your knowledge more accurate.

PARKING! As August is about to drift in with the gentle sound of bees and the distant thump of someone testing their barbecue gas, one thing is absolutely certain: there’s no such thing as a quiet summer in the village, not when parking is involved. Yes, dear readers, the Broadway is once again groaning under the weight of hatchbacks, estate cars, and that one bloke who insists on parking his camper van “just for an hour.” With events popping up at the Village Hall like mushrooms after rain, the limited parking is vanishing faster than a tray of sausage rolls at the WI.

The result? A scene resembling a very polite form of chaos. Cars are tucked into verges, clustered along Waites Lane, and poised perilously near the church footpath. Some drivers are achieving parking manoeuvres so advanced they deserve a round of applause, and possibly even a small plaque.

Of course, it's not all doom and exhaust fumes. There’s something oddly comforting about the daily parking panic: the familiar mutterings of “Where am I supposed to go, then?”, the ritual of passive-aggressive note-writing (“This is NOT a parking space!”), and the shared experience of tiptoeing through side mirrors like it’s an obstacle course.

Let’s face it, we’re not going to solve this overnight. Unless someone’s hiding a multi-storey car park in their back garden, we’ll have to rely on a few golden rules: Park considerately, don’t block driveways (unless you fancy a stern word and a disapproving look), remember emergency vehicles may need access, and pedestrians, especially the elderly and small dogs in jumpers, deserve a safe path.

So let’s keep calm and park smart. Until next time, happy parking, and have a good week.