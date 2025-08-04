Fairlight Village Voice

Friday Lunch Club Update – The Mystery Edition: If you're looking for details about this week's Friday Lunch Club... join the club. There’s not much to tell! Maybe all the excitement from last week’s trip wiped everyone out, I suspect they’re still recovering, possibly with their feet up and a cuppa in hand. That said, MOPP will be open from 10 am this Friday, as always. There will be entertainment, I’m just not sure what. It could be music, could be Morris dancing, could be Dave juggling teabags again, but whatever it is, I guarantee it’ll be something. Meanwhile, Carol & Co. will be back in the kitchen working their usual culinary magic. Fingers crossed for a return to normal next week… whatever normal means around here.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attention all strategic masterminds, rookies, and anyone who’s ever wondered why the knight moves so weirdly! Fairlight’s very own CHECKMATE Chess Club is throwing open the doors this Saturday, August 9th, from 2 pm to 5 pm at the Village Hall. Whether you’re a grandmaster in disguise or someone who thinks “castling” involves a castle and a wedding, this is your chance to learn, play, and maybe even checkmate your opponents. Beginners are not only welcome, they’re basically the VIPs. No judgment if you confuse the bishop with the queen or accidentally knock over the board in frustration. It’s all part of the fun! For those who want in on the action or just want to watch the intense face-offs (seriously, people get very dramatic), contact Steve, the man with all the answers. Ring him at 07581 305310 or send an email to [email protected].

This Sunday, 10th August, ST ANDREWS Church welcomes worshippers to Holy Communion at 11:00am, offering a peaceful and reflective start to the day, and perhaps a quiet moment to recover from Saturday’s heroic efforts in the garden. A gentle reminder to all attending: please resist the temptation to park on the grass near the war memorial. It may look inviting, but both the daisies and local history would rather be left undisturbed. Kindly use the field parking area after dropping off anyone who might appreciate a shorter stroll. Later in the day, at 4:00pm, head over to St Laurence’s in Guestling for a Choral Evensong led by the ever-talented Steven Page, celebrating St Laurence Day. Expect soaring voices, stirring harmonies, and at least one hymn you’ll be humming all the way home. A special choir is being assembled for the occasion, and singers from Guestling, Fairlight, Westfield, and beyond are warmly encouraged to take part, whether you're a seasoned chorister or someone who enjoys belting out hymns in the shower. It’s a wonderful opportunity to lift your voice, and possibly your spirits, in harmony with friends, neighbours, and fellow music lovers from across the three parishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you think wine clubs are just for connoisseurs with corkscrews and complex palates? Think again! The FAIRLIGHT WINE AND SOCIAL CLUB will be meeting on Monday, August 11th at 7:30 pm in the Village Hall, offering a merry mix of entertainment entitled Murder Mystery, by Andy Godfrey, and wine is strictly optional. New members are always welcome (the more the merrier, and merrier still after a glass or two). Annual membership is just £13,less than a decent bottle of Merlot! For more information (or to confess you prefer lemonade), contact Trevor Lewing at [email protected] or call 01424 812340.

Fairlight Villag Hall Piano

Hide the desserts and chill the wine, LADIES WHO LUNCH are assembling once again! On Wednesday, 13th August at 12:30 pm, The Fairlight Lodge Hotel will play host to a formidable force of friendly chatter, hearty laughter, and suspiciously good value meals. Expect good company, great food, and only mild scandal. Hats optional, appetite required.

As part of their action-packed ACTIVATE August programme, Fairlight’s Youth Club is serving up a double helping of fun this Thursday, 14th August, and no, it’s not just the sandwiches. Kicking off at 11am, the young folks can expect a lively game of rounders, followed by a dance workshop guaranteed to have even the most reluctant movers accidentally busting a groove. But that’s not all, attendees are being urged to bring a picnic. Sandwiches, sausage rolls, suspicious-looking hummus tubs... it’s all welcome. Organisers are also placing their faith in the Great British Weather, which, at last check, was sitting on the fence with one cloud and a hopeful sun emoji. A polite but firm reminder: any budding dancers or rounders champions under the age of five must bring an adult, preferably one who knows how to open a thermos and tie shoelaces. So pack your snacks, lace up your trainers, and bring your best weather-controlling dance moves. It’s set to be a day full of laughter, lunges, and possibly lentils.

Also on Thursday, the sleepy seaside village of Fairlight is bracing for a creative storm, as the HAPPY CRAFTING GROUP sharpens its scissors and rolls out the glitter at the Village Hall from 2 pm. Whether you’re stitching your way through a cross-stitch marathon, taming a rebellious dress pattern, bending stained glass to your will, or attempting to remember why you thought leatherwork was a relaxing hobby in the first place, this is the place for you. The group offers a large, claw-free zone (pet owners, you know what we mean) where you can spread out your work without fear of paw prints, snack theft, or mysterious sticky patches. Newcomers are encouraged to drop in, even if their project is still in the “thinking about thinking about starting” stage. Advice, encouragement, and gentle laughter are all available free of charge, not sure if the same can be said for the tea. So whether you’re a master maker or a crafting catastrophe, bring your half-finished wonders and join the merry band of like-minded creators. Just don’t ask anyone to untangle your yarn — friendships have been lost that way. For more information Contact Carol on 07967 396594 or Annette on 07703 585329

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While some villagers are happily threading needles and glueing things to other things, another band of enthusiasts meets monthly to gaze upward, beyond the rooftops and into the great cosmic beyond. The FAIRLIGHT ASTRONOMERS convene at 7:00pm on the same day, Thursday 14th, in the Village Hall, proving that the only thing brighter than the stars is their shared enthusiasm for all things astronomical. There’s a small entry fee, £3 per person or £5 per couple, mainly to cover the cost of hiring the hall, and not, as some have suggested, to fund a rocket to the Interenational Space Station. For more info, call Chris Smart on 07947 766999.

and finally….

After decades of standing silently in the corner, we’re finally saying goodbye to the village hall piano. It’s been there for as long as anyone can remember, and hasn’t been played for about that long too! Once a proud provider of slightly out-of-tune renditions of Chopsticks, it has more recently served as a very stable table for flyers and forgotten umbrellas. But now it’s time for a new adventure. This noble instrument is looking for a new home, one with someone brave enough to give it some TLC, a tuning wrench, and maybe an exorcism for the ghost of Beethoven living in it. If you fancy taking on this majestic, slightly creaky beast and restoring it to its former glory, or turning it into the world’s fanciest drinks cabinet—get in touch with the village hall team. Farewell, dear piano. You may be out of tune, but never out of style.

Until next time, have a good week