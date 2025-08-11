Fairlight Village Voice

by Bob Scattergood

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’ve got your copy of The Observer on Friday morning, then it’s perfect timing! You can still scoot, stroll, or saunter, to St Andrew’s for a very special “Victory in Japan” service at 12 noon. Prefer to keep your spiritual batteries charging until the weekend? No problem. Just take your bright self, and maybe your favourite hat, to their regular Sunday Morning Praise at 11am on the 17th.

Last week, FAIRLIGHT PARISH COUNCIL held an "extraordinary" meeting to discuss whether to "express an interest" in buying bits of cliff Rother District Council is trying to offload. The land in question is, wait for it, small parts of the crumbling Fairlight cliff. Prime real estate if you’re a seagull or a landslide enthusiast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council voted to go ahead and “express interest,” which in bureaucrat-speak means: “We might be interested. Or not. We’ll see. Don’t quote us.” No land was bought. No decisions were made. But interest was officially expressed. It’s a bit like when you say you might go to that party, but deep down, you know you definitely won’t. As always, the highlights of this “cliff hanger” can be seen on YouTube, just search for Fairlight Parish Council.

St. Andrews

The village’s most enthusiastic campaigners, VILLAGE PEOPLE, are continuing their crusade on multiple fronts: sewage spills, the looming threat of development on the East Field site, and the ever-entangled saga of the Market Garden project. This week’s cause célèbre? An oak tree. Specifically, a developer’s application to remove a few of its lower limbs. Naturally, the proposal has been met with strong opposition, and, in true village style, a bit of theatrical flair.

After the wildly memorable duck-themed protest earlier this year, the group has now opted for woodland chic: dressing as squirrels and badgers to make their views known. Passers-by were treated to the surreal sight of furry activists squeaking their dissent beneath the branches in question. Let’s just hope they never turn their attention to the dog poo situation in the lanes. The costumes required for thatprotest would be truly unthinkable.

Ladies, clear your diaries and dust off your teacups – this Tuesday you’re in for a treat! Our very own local legend, Sally Watson, will be at the TUESDAY LADIES CLUB, giving a talk about China! Now, is this China with the Great Wall, pandas, and dumplings… or china with teapots, saucers, and “don’t you dare put that in the dishwasher”? Frankly, I have no idea. And honestly? I don’t care. Because either way, knowing Sally, you’ll be transported somewhere fascinating, whether it’s across continents or just across the kitchen. So pop along for an afternoon of laughter, learning, and a good natter. Tea and biscuits will, of course, be served. The fun kicks off at 2:15pm in the village hall. For more information contact Carol: [email protected] or 07967 396 594.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you think headstones and cemeteries sound like a rather grave topic, think again. FAIRLIGHT HISTORY GROUP returns on Wednesday, August 20 at 2:30pm in the village hall, with another of its captivating talks, this time featuring Kevin Barnes, whose life's work revolves around honouring the war dead through the careful restoration of cemeteries and the installation of new headstones on behalf of the Commonwealth War Grave Commission.

He was involved in overseeing the most recent restoration of the grave for Lt John Harrison in Fairlight Churchyard. His dedication ensures that the stories of those who served are not buried by time. Kevin brings not just expertise, but some remarkable stories that will leave you both moved and enlightened, and perhaps looking at your local cemetery in a whole new way. Whether you’re a seasoned history buff or just curious, you’re warmly invited. It’s free for FHG members and just £3 for non-members, cheaper than a pint and far more enlightening. For more information (or to confess your historical ignorance), contact Paul, Haydon, or Liz at The History Group.

If you find yourself mysteriously peckish around 10:30 am on Thursday, August 21, it’s not a coincidence, it’s your stomach reminding you that CAFE REFRESH is back in action. Hosted at St Peter’s Church Centre and run by the ever-cheerful crew from St Andrew’s Church, Café Refresh has become something of a monthly pilgrimage for caffeine enthusiasts, cake connoisseurs, and paperback hoarders alike.

Expect proper coffee, home-made cakes and scones that would make Mary Berry weep with joy, and the legendary sausage rolls crafted by Vanessa. Rumour has it she uses a secret recipe, possibly involving a pact with the pastry gods. But it’s not all about the snacks (although, let’s be honest, it mostly is). There’s also a wonderful selection of used paperbacks to browse, borrow, or take home, no library cards or stern shushing required. Whether you're a regular or a curious newcomer, there's a seat, and probably a slice of something sweet, waiting for you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on Thursday, ACTIVATE is keeping the summer sizzling with their next Summer Activity Day. Starting at 11am sharp from the Clubhouse on the recreation ground, their plan is to warm up with tennis, swap rackets for bowling balls, and then, because sport builds an appetite, head into the kitchen to cook lunch. Yes, you can earn your meal and eat it too.

Local organisers say the day is open to anyone who fancies a go, whether you’re a seasoned player, a hopeless bowler, or simply in it for the food. To sign up, email Wendy at [email protected] or the ACTIVATE team at [email protected]. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, ACTIVATE’s beloved clubhouse, now in its 40s, is showing signs of age. The team’s next big project is to check whether the roof is still keeping the rain out and the floor is still where it’s supposed to be. They’re appealing for any friendly local surveyors or builders willing to give things a once-over. Payment may not stretch to a luxury holiday, but it will include a well-made cup of tea and a biscuit of your choice, within reason! If you can swing a hammer or spot a dodgy joist from twenty paces, Wendy and the ACTIVATE Team would love to hear from you.

And finally…….

If you’ve driven along Lower Waites Lane lately, you might be thinking, “Hang on… where have all the potholes gone?” No, they haven’t emigrated, been abducted by aliens, or gone on a gap year, they’ve been filled in, thanks to the hard-working guys of THE LOWER WAITES LANE ROAD MAINTENANCE ASSOCIATION.

Bravo Team! Because Lower Waites Lane is a private road, every repair is paid for by the residents who live there and along its many spur roads. The annual contribution is just £30 per household, about the cost of two takeaway pizzas, but without the heartburn. Sadly, fewer than half of residents currently chip in. If everyone did, they could not only keep the road pothole-free but maybe even afford luxuries, like road signs that aren’t leaning at 45 degrees. If you’d like to join the happy band of road supporters, and keep our cars and teeth rattle-free, drop the Association an email at [email protected], and help keep the road smooth, safe, and smugly better than the council’s.

If you have any items you’d like included in future issues, send me an email to [email protected].

Until next time, have a great week.

Bob Scattergood