Fairlight Village Voice

Residents hoping to wrap their week in crispy golden joy are facing a crisis of national importance: DEAN’S FISH AND CHIP VAN is a no-show today (Friday 29). Yes, you read that right. No haddock. No cod. No cheeky battered sausage. Just… salads, sandwiches, or, shudder the thought, home cooking.

Panic buying of frozen oven chips has already been reported in the village, while one resident was seen clutching an unopened bottle of ketchup and sobbing, “What am I supposed to do… put this on toast?” But fear not, brave villagers, the famine will be short-lived. The Chip Van returns, grease and glory intact, on Friday, September 5.Until then: stay strong, keep the faith… and maybe defrost that frozen pizza.

Forget trudging round Ikea for “art” - this weekend you can see the real deal in Fairlight, where two local artists are flinging open their studio doors as part of the COASTAL CURRENTS ARTS FESTIVAL.

St Peter's - Home to Cafe Refresh

First up is printmaker Annie Soudain, whose Coastguard Cottage overlooks Rye Bay. She turns her surroundings into striking linoprints, collages and paintings, but frankly, with that view, even her washing line would look artistic. Wander over the Firehills, back into the village, and you’ll find painter Anna Wilson-Patterson, who paints everything from seals to camper-vans, complete with local flora and fauna.

Both artists also flog calendars, cards and gifts, so you can leave with art that not only fits your budget, it could easily tuck very nicely into your tote bag.Their Studios are open on Saturday August 30th and Sunday August 31st 11am - 5pm. Entrance is free.

For more information, visit https://anniesoudain.co.uk/ and h ttps://www.annawilsonpattersonart.com/

If you’re looking for a spiritual top-up this Sunday, don’t head to your usual pew. Instead, parishioners are being politely herdedover to St. JOHN’S, in Westfield, where a joint parish Holy Communion kicks off at the slightly-more-sociable hour of 11am.Afterwards, everyone is encouraged to linger in the churchyard for a picnic. Bring a chair, or at the very least a rug, unless you fancy spending the afternoon sitting on your sandwiches.

But the day’s not done there. In the evening, St PETER’S CHURCH plays host to a very unusual visitor: a Patchwork Coat that has walked further than most of us will manage in a lifetime. This coat has been stitched, worn, and marched across the UK by hundreds of people, clocking up 1,500 miles in the name of raising awareness of environmental issues. In other words, it’s the hardest-working garment since Joseph’s technicolour dreamcoat.

From 6pm – 7.30pm, locals can pop in, hear the story, and even try the coat on themselves. So whether your Sunday vibe is bread and wine, sandwiches on a rug, or slipping into a legendary jacket, the parish has you covered—literally.

Talking of St Peter’s…….. it was positively buzzing last week as Café Refresh opened its doors for another of its now-legendary monthly coffee mornings. Run by members of St Andrew’s Church, the pop-up café once again proved that caffeine, cake and community spirit make for a winning recipe.

More than 20 people squeezed in for tea, coffee and conversation, alongside Caspar the dog, who has become something of a four-legged regular. Guests tucked into a spread of home-made cakes and scones, while Vanessa’s sausage rolls, so famous they may soon need their own postcode, disappeared faster than you could say “seconds, please.”

The session had an unexpected VIP flavour too, as local MP Helena Dollimore dropped by to chat with residents, balancing politics with pastries in true British style. The café’s next outing is set for Thursday, September 18, when it will combine with the Macmillan Coffee Morning. Organisers promise the usual menu of warm drinks, friendly chatter and baked goods, with the added bonus of raising money for an excellent cause.

Fairlight residents are being urged to “bee prepared” this coming Monday, September 1st at 2:30 pm, when the FAIRLIGHT GARDENING CLUB gathers at the village hall for what promises to be a hive of activity. Guest speaker Sheila Fellows-Turnbull will be giving a talk on “Beekeeping and Handling Asian Hornets.”

With Asian hornets making headlines across the UK, Sheila will explain how to keep calm when things get buzzy, and why running in circles with a fly swatter may not be the most effective strategy. So whether you’re a seasoned beekeeper, a curious gardener, or simply someone who likes to make bad “buzz” puns, come along. You’ll leave knowing more about our stripy friends, and their less-friendly cousins. Refreshments will follow. Honey cake may, or may not, be on the menu.

Grab your boots, polish your belt buckle, and emotionally prepare your liver, because Country Music is stampeding into VINYL NIGHT @ THE COVE. Expect Fiddles hotter than jalapeños, songs about trucks, heartbreak, and… more trucks. So hitch up your wagon (or Uber), and join the fun at 7pm sharp, Tuesday, September 2………..because vinyl waits for no cowboy.

Think the ROYAL BRITISH LEGION is just for ex-Forces? Think again! The Fairlight branch is open to anyone who shares its aims, and at just £20 a year, it’s cheaper than a round at the pub. Members meet on the first Tuesday of each month at the Fairlight Lodge Hotel. That’s this Tuesday, September 2, 10:45am for an 11am start, where there’s a free cuppa, plenty of chat, and the odd biscuit-based bribe to keep meetings lively.

The branch works hard on welfare visits and the November Poppy Appeal, but there’s always room for more helping hands, or simply friendly faces who enjoy a natter. To join, call Ron on 01424 814837. Meetings last about an hour… unless the conversation drifts.

Good news for those whose hearing aids have been crackling like a campfire. The heroes from EAST SUSSEX HEARING will be back in the village hall on Friday, September 5, 10am – 12 noon. Yes, they return armed with mysterious gadgets, fiddly tubes, and the uncanny ability to make things work again after you’ve pressed every button to no avail. It’s all part of their mission to keep Fairlight in tip-top listening shape.

If you can’t make this village pit stop, don’t panic. They also pop up at Pett Village Hall on the first Wednesday of every month, which means you’ve really no excuse for wandering around with silent ears (or worse, whistling ones). So, if your hearing aid needs more attention than your houseplants, trot along and let the experts work their magic. Who knows, you may even hear the church clock strike again… whether you want to or not.

Important note: this service is for NHS hearing aids only. If yours came in a velvet-lined box, with Bluetooth, surround sound, and a mortgage-sized price tag, this isn’t the pit stop for you. Best take those back to the shop that sold them.

And finally…………..

Residents of our quiet little village were left dazzled this week, not by a meteor shower, not by UFOs, but by something far rarer: clean road signs. The phenomenon began innocently enough when local hero and part-time legend, Wendy Hatch armed herself with nothing more than a bucket of soapy water, a sponge, and the determination of someone who’s had one too many coffees. Her first targets?

The road signs of Bramble Way and Fyrsway. After a vigorous scrubbing session, Wendy proudly posted the resulting photos on Facebook. Within minutes, the village erupted. Neighbours who hadn’t lifted a finger since the great hedge-trimming scandal of 2018 suddenly sprang into action, scrubbing their own street signs like Olympic athletes competing in Synchronised Cleaning.

The results? Signs so shiny that passing drivers are now slowing down just to admire their reflection. Sunglasses sales in the village have reportedly doubled.

One local Parish Councillor was overheard saying: “We’ve been trying to get people to volunteer for years. Who knew all we needed was Facebook and a bit of Fairy Liquid?” As for Wendy, she remains humble, insisting, “It was just soap and elbow grease… though I’m available for book deals and Netflix documentaries if anyone’s interested.”

Village Voice will continue to monitor this fast-developing story. For now, one thing’s clear: Fairlight might not be going down in history for its nightlife, but by golly, its road signs are spotless.

Until next time, have a good week.

Bob Scattergood