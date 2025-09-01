Fairlight Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB is back, although it never really went away. It was just a brief “information plip”, which means smaller than a blip, but larger than a hiccup. The Friday Lunch Club (MOPP) is back in full swing this Friday, starting at 10am in the village Hall. Leading the return charge is none other than local travel extraordinaire Ray Young, who will once again regale members with tales of his globe-trotting adventures. Rumour has it he’s been to more countries than most of us have had hot dinners, though with Alsace Pork Casserole and tagliatelle on the menu this week, members may finally catch up. And speaking of hot dinners, dessert promises to defy gravity with a pineapple upside-down cake that’s been described as “posh but playful.” A gentle reminder for TFLC members who rely on transport: if you’re planning a daring expedition of your own (such as staying home), please let Annette know so she can cancel your carriage. She’s on hand at 07703585329 - operators are standing by, well, one operator, but she’s excellent! So dust off your cutlery, fasten your seatbelts, and prepare for another culinary and cultural journey courtesy of the Friday Lunch Club.

This Sunday, September 7th at 11 a.m., ST ANDREWS will be pulling double duty with their usual Sunday Morning Praise and their annual Harvest Festival. That’s right, it’s worship, hymns, and tins of soup all rolled into one joyous package. Parishioners are warmly encouraged to bring along “store cupboard” essentials to help stock the Ore Salvation Army Foodbank. The Rev assures everyone that no offering is too small, though please resist the temptation to donate half a packet of custard creams or the last teabag rattling around your cupboard. So come along, sing your heart out, and remember: nothing says harvest spirit quite like handing over a tin of baked beans for a good cause.

There’s a lot going on down at the DROP IN SOCIAL HUB, better known as DISH. Every Monday between 10am and 4pm, the Village Hall transforms into a buzzing hub of chatter, tea, and a two-course lunch that could tempt even the fussiest of eaters. Locals pop in for a social natter, tech support, and advice ranging from fire safety to spotting the latest scams. Think of it as a cross between the Citizens Advice Bureau, a café, and your gran’s living room, but with fewer doilies. And a bit of advanced notice, they are holding a Macmillan Coffee Morning on Monday 29th September. Tea, coffee, and more cakes than you can shake a fork at! Organisers say “If you bake it, we’ll eat it”. So, if your Victoria sponge is legendary, or even if your fairy cakes sink a bit in the middle, they’ll still go down a treat. All proceeds will go to Macmillan Cancer Support, so guilt-free second (and third) helpings are positively encouraged.

Fairlight Village Post Box

Clear your diaries, cancel your yoga, and hide the good glassware, because the FAIRLIGHT WINE & SOCIAL CLUB is assembling once more on Monday, September 8th at 7.30pm in the Village Hall. This crack team of social sippers meets on the second Monday of every month to share entertainment, good company, and, occasionally, to remember what month it actually is. New members are always welcome, yes, even if you don’t like wine. Though, with this month’s star event being a wine tasting session led by the legendary Trevor Lewing, you may feel a bit left out if your idea of fine dining is a can of Fanta and a packet of Quavers. Trevor, renowned for his encyclopaedic knowledge of wines and his ability to pronounce “Châteauneuf-du-Pape” without injuring himself, will guide the group through an evening of sophisticated sniffing, swirling, and pretending not to swallow too quickly. Membership is a mere £15 a year, which works out cheaper than a decent bottle of plonk from the Co-op, and infinitely better for your social life. Those interested should contact Trevor directly at [email protected]. And keeping on the subject ofTrevor, he has been declared the busiest man in the parish (and possibly the South Coast), as his now-famous “FAIRLIGHT OUTINGS” continue to cause more excitement than a free round at the village pub quiz. His latest triumph? A coach trip to Eastbourne to see Fawlty Towers this October. Tickets sold out faster than you can say “Don’t mention the war!”- leaving many residents waving their cheque books in despair. But don’t despair entirely. Rumour has it that if you sidle up to Trevor with enough charm, or possibly a Victoria sponge, you might just snag a last-minute cancellation. Want to stay in the loop? Future adventurers are advised to get their names onto Trevor’s closely guarded contact list. To join, send a polite message to: [email protected]

Hot on the heels of their action-packed August, Fairlight’s unstoppable youth squad, ACTIVATE, are back in the news again. Their club nights kick off Wednesday 10th September, running from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - and the excitement is already fizzing louder than a shaken can of cola. All youngsters aged 9 and up are invited. Activities remain shrouded in mystery, but past reports suggest a heady mix of games, snacks, laughter, and the occasional heroic dodge-ball move. Organisers say you can book your spot by emailing [email protected], but in true ACTIVATE fashion, you can also just rock up on the night. No secret handshake required.

Residents of Fairlight are this week grappling with a tragedy of moderate inconvenience after the village’s iconic red letterbox at the bottom of Battery Hill was found suffocating beneath a black bin liner. Once a noble sentinel of postal heritage, the letterbox now resembles either a DIY Halloween costume or a parcel left out in the rain. A scrap of taped paper flaps in the wind, bravely announcing it is “out of service”- as though the whole village hadn’t already noticed. Royal Mail insists this is no disappearance but an exciting work in progress upgrade. The replacement postbox will, apparently, boast a super-sized mouth for larger parcels, complete with a drawer system and a flashy barcode scanner. Proof of posting can even be demanded via the Royal Mail app, which has finally discovered Fairlight has 4G coverage! But not everyone in Fairlight is convinced. Local whispers suggest more sinister explanations: some believe the letterbox has been abducted by rogue philatelists; others claim it’s gone into witness protection after seeing too many dogs relieve themselves nearby. A third camp simply mutters darkly, “Royal Mail efficiency.” For now, villagers can only gaze upon the bin-bagged relic and wonder: will their beloved letterbox re-emerge, shiny and parcel-hungry, or remain forever encased like a budget Banksy installation? Until then, the bottom of Battery Hill has become Fairlight’s must-see tourist attraction. Bring flowers, or at least a stamp.

and finally…………..Fairlight has been rocked this week by a crisis of epic proportions: it seems the village squirrels have gone missing. Yes, missing. Vanished. Disappeared into the mysterious void that swallows odd socks and Tupperware lids. The village Facebook page has been ablaze with theories. Some say buzzards have launched a coordinated campaign of squirrel-napping. Others whisper of a secret underground squirrel rebellion, plotting their next move from a shady bunker. A few claimed to have seen them packing tiny acorn-sized suitcases and hitching a ride on the number 101 bus. There’s even one report that they’re all hibernating in the newly covered post box on Battery Hill! But before we all start drafting “Wanted” posters and calling in David Attenborough, the truth may be far less dramatic. Experts, aka, people who Googled for five minutes, suggest the recent heatwave has simply encouraged our furry friends to take it easy in the cooler shade. Apparently, squirrels don’t enjoy roasting in the sun any more than we do. Who knew? So rest assured: the squirrels haven’t been abducted by aliens, trained by MI5, or formed an amateur dramatic troupe in competition to the Fairlight players. They’re probably just stretched out under a tree somewhere, sipping iced acorn lattes and waiting for the weather to cool down. I know the feeling!

Until next time, have a good week.