Fairlight Village Voice

In what can only be described as the most predictable plot twist since East Enders brought back Dirty Den, the Wakeham’s Farm Site development, aka Ponds Field, is back on the table. Yes, the very same site on Pett Level Road that’s already been told “no” more times than a toddler begging for a pony. Apparently, the developers have bravely ignored those minor inconveniences, like flooding, impossible access, and the whole “Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty” thing. But fear not! This time they’re only suggesting 35 houses. Because clearly, 35 wrong houses in the wrong place are so much better than 43 wrong ones! Naturally, 40% will be “affordable” homes, and, as we all know, “affordable” translates to “affordable until the first brick is laid, then – poof! - no longer affordable.” Truly, a modern day miracle. So, once again, you are warmly invited to play everyone’s favourite game: Planning Application Whack-a-Mole. Simply visit rother.gov.uk, search “planning applications,” and share your views. Meanwhile, the Parish Council will hold an Extraordinary Planning Meetingon Monday, September 15th to discuss their official response.

Fairlight’s very own Sally Watson will be delighting THE FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB, or MOPP, for those in the know, this week with a talk on the marvellous Hearing Dogs for Deaf People. These clever canines don’t just wag their tails – they help with doorbells, alarms, and probably know when the kettle’s boiled before the rest of us. The fun begins at 10:30 a.m. in the village hall, and if the dogs aren’t enough to tempt you, there’s chicken supreme on the menu. Yes, supreme! (That’s posh for “chicken with sauce” for anyone still wondering.) And, of course, no MOPP gathering would be complete without dessert. This week’s offering is cheesecake, and I suspect, as soon as the dogs hear it being unwrapped, they’d be sitting politely in the front row with the rest of the members. So come along for a dose of community cheer, a slice of something sweet, and perhaps a bark or two of inspiration.

There’s a feast and a few furrowed brows promised this evening as St. Andrew’s holds it’s annual Harvest Supper and Tearfund Quiz, 6.30 pm tonight, September 12th, at ST. PETER’S. For the modest sum of £8 (less than the price of two posh coffees and a flapjack), you’ll be treated to good food, great company, and the chance to test just how much useless trivia you really know. The quiz will raise money for Tearfund – a Christian charity that works with churches in more than 50 of the world’s poorest countries. Sunday morning at 11 a.m. brings the usual Morning Praise at St ANDREW’S – although this week it’s not quite “usual.” It marks the start of an 8-week Prayer Course with the rather eyebrow-raising theme: “Why Pray?” However, if 11 a.m. is a little too early for you, over at PETT METHODIST CHAPEL, there’s an afternoon alternative Holy Communion, starting at 3 p.m.

Mary Stanford Lifeboat House

Still on the subject of all things “churchy” – St. PETER’S will be hosting a MacMillan caffeine-and-cake morning this Thursday, September 18th, as Café Refresh opens its doors once more. From 10.30 to 12 noon, worshippers, wanderers and anyone who can sniff out a Victoria sponge from 200 yards are warmly welcome. Coffee will be plentiful, the cakes will be calorie-laden, and the conversation suitably uplifting - with or without divine intervention. If you can’t find the church, simply follow the trail of crumbs and the faint sound of teaspoons clinking.

THE TUESDAY LADIES CLUB makes its triumphant return this Tuesday, 16th, at the oddly specific time of 2:15 p.m. Due to a change in plans, this month’s entertainment comes once again courtesy of the legendary Pete Allen, who will be talking about Morse – that’s the inspector, not the code! Entry is free for members, while non-members must part with £3, which is still a lot cheaper than a pint at, well, pretty much anywhere.

And talking of pints, it looks like our lovely little pub, THE COVE, is fast becoming the beating heart of village nightlife. Not only is Tuesday (16th) their much-loved Quiz Night, where friendships are tested almost as fiercely as general knowledge, but this Thursday, September 18th, the pub launches its brand-new weekly Music Night. And it’s not starting quietly, either. Taking to the stage is none other than singer-songwriter Jason McNiff. Yes, the Jason McNiff. Known for his distinctive blend of folk and blues, McNiff has been described as “a bit of a coup” for our humble village. The fun kicks off at 7 p.m. and in true community spirit, entry is absolutely free. That’s right, world-class music without spending a penny, unless you count the three or four pints of local ale you’ll inevitably treat yourself to. So, whether you’re testing your brain cells on Tuesday or treating your ears on Thursday, The Cove is the place to be. Just don’t try doing both on the same night.

FAIRLIGHT HISTORY GROUP is also meeting again this week, on Wednesday September 17th – 2:30 p.m. in the village hall. This month Liz Green will be giving a talk all about The Mary Stanford disaster using some newly sourced material. For those that don’t know, on November 16th 1928 the “Mary Stanford” lifeboat, together with her crew of 17, was launched to save a stricken vessel. None of the brave Rye Harbour men ever returned. It remains one of the biggest loss of life from a single lifeboat in the history of the RNLI, and the Grade II listed boathouse is one of the most important buildings of Rye Harbour. It should be a fascinating and poignant afternoon, for members and none members alike. If you fall into the latter category, half price membership of just £5 is now available for the remainder of 2025.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, September 18th, the FAIRLIGHT ART GROUP will bravely fling open the doors of the village hall for what they’re calling a “Taster” session, though sadly, as far as I know, cheese samples or cocktail sausages aren’t involved. Instead, budding Picasso’s will be handed brushes, paints, and possibly a newfound respect for how difficult it is to draw a straight line. All materials are provided, so there’s no excuse if you turn up with only a biro and a Tesco receipt. The session runs from 2 – 4 p.m. giving you just enough time to create a masterpiece, or at least something your dog might admire. Interested? Email Julie at [email protected].

Next Friday, 19th September, at 7 p.m. the FAIRLIGHT PANTOMIME GROUP will hold auditions for their upcoming production of The Emperor’s New Clothes. Villagers are already bracing themselves for the inevitable “wardrobe malfunctions” and wondering just how much the Emperor intends to reveal. In addition to performers, the group is also seeking volunteers for behind-the-scenes help, where, according to whispers, most of the real drama takes place. Anyone with a flair for acting, sewing, gossip, or herding wayward donkeys is welcome to join. Interested parties can simply turn up on the night or email [email protected]. Oh yes you can. Oh no you can’t!

And finally…………

Residents of the village have discovered a brand-new controversy to lock horns over on their local Facebook groups - Cows. Yes, you herd it right. (sorry, I couldn’t resist it). By kind invitation of Hastings Council, the bovine battalion has returned once again to graze the lush green slopes of the Fire Hills. While the cows themselves appear perfectly content chewing cud and ignoring the drama, villagers have been less relaxed. Opinion is split: roughly 50% are in favour of the moo-vement, 50% are firmly aghast, and the remaining 10%. (!) simply want to know if it’s OK to take a selfie with them! One resident commented, “I’m all for cows, but why do they have to look at me like that?” while another demanded, “What’s next? Goats on the pier?” For now, the cows remain blissfully unaware of the controversy, focusing instead on the pressing business of, well, just being cows. Moo’ve over politics—this is the real drama of the season.

Got something for the Village Voice? Pop it over to me by 12 noon on Monday to make Friday’s edition. Think of it like catching the last 101 bus - miss it, and you’ll just have to wait for the next one! Don’t worry, your news will still get in, just a week later, and possibly with a little more of a dramatic build-up than you intended. Until next time, have a great week.