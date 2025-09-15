Fairlight Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A few weeks ago, I brought you the gripping saga of the FAIRLIGHT VILLAGE PEOPLE and their campaign to save a couple of the lower limbs of a rather large oak tree. This wasn’t just any oak tree, mind you, it came armed with a TPO (Tree Preservation Order) - which sounds very official, a bit like MI5 for foliage. The problem? Said limbs were encroaching into the rear garden of one of the shiny new houses in, well, we all know where, so let’s drop the coyness. At a recent meeting in Rother (they do love a meeting - some people collect stamps, others collect agendas), councillors finally put their mighty pens to paper. Their verdict? In stirring bureaucratic tones: “No Objection.” Translation: after hours of paperwork and probably one PowerPoint presentation too many, the council has agreed that, yes, branches get in the way, and yes, saws can indeed cut them off. Weeks of high drama, objections from our Parish Council, and villagers dressing as squirrels and bats, all leading to the inevitable conclusion: timber wins. Democracy in action, folks.

From the heights of oak drama to the depths of kitchen mix-ups: last week’s FRIDAY LUNCHCLUB promised Chicken Supreme, Cheesecake, and a talk on Hearing Dogs for Deaf People by our own Sally Watson. Instead, what materialised was raconteur Ray Young, Pork Tagliatelle, and a Pineapple Upside-Down Cake that turned frowns… well, upside-down. The culprit? Not Sally, not Ray, not even the catering staff. No, dear reader, the fault lies squarely with my diary, which appears to have been written by a caffeinated squirrel. Still, all enjoyed themselves, and Sally will make her rightful appearance at MOPP this very Friday, complete with the elusive Chicken Supreme. Next week, for clarification purposes, the 26th September, promises exercise before baked potatoes and chocolate fudge cake, the only workout in Sussex where you burn five calories and gain five hundred.

Speaking of spiritual and physical nourishment, ST ANDREW’S is offering Holy Communion on Sunday 21st September at 11 a.m. (radical timing), as they continue their Prayer Course with the theme of Adoration. Less “Beatles on tour” and more “eyes heavenward, please.” Over at Pett Methodist Chapel, their House Group meets on Friday 19th, to discuss deep matters of faith and biscuits. (Chocolate digestives may or may not be considered sacramental; the jury’s still out.)

Mr & Mrs Pollard - 1965

Back on earth, or rather in the Village Hall, DISHwill host a Macmillan Coffee Morning on Monday, September 29th, from 10 a.m. This noble event raises funds for the charity that has supported countless friends and families, plus, it’s an excellent excuse to eat cake on a Monday morning without guilt. On the subject of DISH, in an attempt to raise much needed cash for the group, October 18th brings their annual Table Sale. No, not the tables themselves, although three residents tried that last year, but the chance to rent one for £10 and offload anything from dodgy ornaments to re-gifted bath sets. Tea, cakes, and bacon butties will fortify both bargain-hunters and gossipers. Those wishing to hire a table should email [email protected] or pop into DISH on a Monday.

If shopping isn’t your style, perhaps dancing is. Every Tuesday, a shadowy group known as STEPIN TIME meets at the Village Hall. After an hour of what insiders call “exercise”, the group proceeds to its true purpose: coffee, tea, and a good old natter. Villagers are hereby warned: attendance may cause smiling, improved fitness, and sudden friendships. Anyone brave enough to investigate should present themselves at the Village Hall, Tuesday 10 a.m. sharp. For further intelligence, contact local ringleader Dale Bowen on 01424 812307.

Wednesday, September 24th, brings the RISE ‘N SHINE Dance Workout, where Ruth, an RSA-qualified groove enthusiast, whips villagers into a frenzy of disco, Zumba, and grapevines before elevenses. Survivors are rewarded with refreshments. The first class is completely free (clearly a cunning ploy to get you hooked), after which participation costs £5 - a small price to pay for shaking your way into fame, fitness, and possibly a glitter-related injury. Refreshments are provided afterwards, for those who survive. To sign up before spaces are overrun by wannabe Travoltas, contact Ruth at [email protected].

On Thursday the 25th, the hall morphs again, this time into a battlefield for the BRIDGE CLUB, where cunning, cards, and carefully rationed biscuits decide fates. But don’t even think about touching the biscuits before the game is over. Contact Bill Hawley on 01424 813651 to test your card-playing mettle.

Fairlight villagers have been contacted by the PARISH COUNCIL via email and Facebook about ambitious plans to upgrade the car park and install a new sewage system on Wood Field. The council is inviting residents to send in letters of support. What’s missing, however, are two rather important details: any indication on how much the scheme will actually cost, and how those who don’t support it should make their views known. As one resident put it, “It’s a bit like being asked to sign a blank cheque and post it with a smile.” Some have pointed out that asking only for letters of support might make it seem as though the whole village is in cheerful agreement, when in fact many would simply like the chance to see all the facts before joining in the applause. The parish council has not yet responded publicly to questions about cost or consultation, though residents hope clarification won’t be flushed away.

And finally……………..

Yesterday, September 18th, Keith and Marion Pollard celebrated their Diamond Wedding Anniversary. The couple were married at St. John’s Church in Great Clacton on September 18th, 1965, the very same day that man first walked into space, and The Beatles topped the charts with Help, which, coincidentally, was also Keith’s first word after saying “I do.” For those who don’t know, Keith himself penned this column for over 15 years, producing an extraordinary 750 articles. That’s roughly the same number of times Marion has had to remind him where he left his glasses. Congratulations to Keith and Marion, who prove that true love means never going to bed angry… unless your other half hogs the duvet, in which case, it’s fair game.

Until next time, have a great week

Bob Scattergood