Fairlight Village Voice

It’s a big week for Fairlight’s very own Keith Miller as he once again takes to the stage. But before you dash down to the village hall to bag a seat, stop right there! This time, Keith has packed up his props and is straying ever so slightly further afield. On Saturday, October 4th, he’ll be strutting his stuff in a comedy play with the intriguing title “Devil in the Detail.” And no, before you ask, it’snot a new production from the Fairlight Players, Keith has gone rogue. He’s appearing with the SHADES Theatre Company, performing at Blacklands Church in Hastings. If you miss that one, don’t panic. He’ll be back at it again the following Saturday (October 11th) at a venue confusingly called “His Place.” No, it’s not Keith’s house in Fairlight, I’ve checked. It’s actually a community hub on Robertson Street, Hastings. However, wouldn’t it fun if half the village turned up at Keith’s front door demanding front-row seats – just saying! Both performances begin at 7 pm sharp, so polish your pitchforks, dust off your halos, and prepare to be entertained.

Just a reminder from last week: the Fairlight History Group and Residents’ Association present “Fairlight from the Air” - our village past and present as seen from the skies. Entry is free, with refreshments to keep you fuelled while you squint at village rooftops from the 1920’s. It’s the perfect chance to sip tea and check whether your tiles are still where they should be. All happening in the Village Hall this Saturday, October 4th, 10 am - 4 pm.

Pett Methodist Chapel is putting on its best autumn smile this weekend, as they team up with their friends from Ninfield to celebrate harvest. The service will be led by none other than their former minister, the much-loved Rev. Ian Pruden. That’s Sunday 5th at 10:30 am. But wait—there’s more! For those who believe Sunday mornings were made for toast crumbs in bed and an extra cup of tea, don’t despair. Rev. Ian is pulling a spiritual double-shift! You can catch him again at later that very same day, leading harvest worship at the far more civilized hour of 2:30 pm.

Meanwhile at ST ANDREW’s, the usual Sunday Holy Communion will be at 11 am on, yes, you’ve guessed it, Sunday!

If you’re looking for midweek mischief, The Cove has you covered. This Tuesday, October 7th, it’s the much-anticipated return of Vinyl Night, the evening where grown adults get misty-eyed over the crackle of records and argue passionately about whether “they just don’t make music like that anymore.” Drop the needle between 7 pm and 9:30 pm, and prepare for nostalgia, dancing (optional), and possibly someone insisting that cassettes are due a comeback. Then on Wednesday, things get decidedly more literary as The Cove hosts its monthly Book Club. This month’s hot topic? “The Tenderness of Wolves” by Stef Penney, a title that suggests equal measures of snow, suspense, and possibly some very chilly wildlife. Proceedings begin at 6:30 pm, giving you just enough time to grab a drink before the debate over whether anyone actually finished the book begins.

But this week’s real nightlife action starts on October 6th, when residents of Broadway and Lower Waites Lane can look forward to four (maybe five!) thrilling nights of road closures from 7 pm to 5 am as Trooli brings the high-speed internet the village never knew it needed. The lanes and roads will temporarily close for a digital makeover. Expect some late-night excitement as the quiet lanes are turned into an internet engineers’ dream, and your car's new favourite pastime will be idling outside the barricades, wondering when it will be able to get back to its rightful spot. But take heart,this is the future calling, literally, and at 1,000 megabits per second. So, get comfy, set your alarm clock, and embrace the broadband revolution. After all, what's a little inconvenience when it means we’ll all be streaming, gaming, and downloading at lightning speed.

There was barely a crumb left in sight after the ladies of Café Refresh served up a deliciously successful Macmillan Coffee Morning on Thursday the 18th, raising a magnificent £420, plus £20 in Gift Aid (because every good cake deserves a little bonus). Villagers and church folk flocked in for caffeine, cake, and conversation, turning the event into a bustling blend of bunting and buttercream. A huge thank you goes to the cake bakers (you know who you are – Mary Berry would be proud), the generous supporters, and the small but mighty team who set up and ran the event likea well-oiled teapot. In the end, not only was a fantastic sum raised for Macmillan Cancer Support, but several buttonholes were reportedly loosened, and at least one person admitted to having cake for breakfast. Twice!

Autumn has barely had time to put on its muddy boots and already Christmas is elbowing its way onto the shelves in supermarkets. Summer? Ancient history. And now the village is hurtling head first into tinsel territory. So, dust off your reindeer antlers, hide the Halloween sweets, before they mysteriously vanish, and grab a pen, because here are some of the Fairlight Festive dates you absolutely cannot miss.

The Drop-In Social Hub’s are planning another “Christmas Cracker” where it’s all turkey, tinsel and possibly tipsy carol-singing. Doors open 10 am to 5 pm, with a full Christmas Day lunch served at 12:30 sharp. Expect the King’s Speech, games, carols, enough bubbly to float HMS Pinafore, and a suspiciously large mountain of chocolates, which mysteriously shrink every year. Best of all, it’s free. Yes, free - unlike that dodgy Amazon order you made at midnight last week. Bookings are open now: email Carol at [email protected] before they change their address to“[email protected]”.

Bob & Dec’s Annual Christmas Quiz Night: Circle Saturday 20th December in red marker pen, highlight it, underline it, maybe even tattoo it on your forearm, because their famous Quiz Night is back. Taking place in the Village Hall, this event is bigger than Eurovision and ten times more exciting than Monopoly at Christmas. This year’s lucky charity is the Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat, so every wrong answer you give is basically helping save lives. Noble stuff. A note of journalistic transparency: the “Bob” in “Bob & Dec” is… yes, me. Which means I am morally and professionally obliged to tell you it will be the greatest quiz of all time. Tickets? Details are “forthcoming,” which is newspaper code for “we haven’t got a clue yet.” Watch this space.

Village Hall Christmas Fair: On Saturday 6th December, the Village Hall will be transformed intoSanta’s discount outlet. Stalls, raffles, homemade jam, knitted things you didn’t know you needed, and of course, mince pies. Rumour has it that the big man himself, Father Christmas, will be making an appearance. Whether he arrives by sleigh, tractor, or Uber, remains to be seen. Either way, the children will be thrilled, although the adults will be secretly hoping Trooli will still be digging up the Broadway and Lower Waites Lane!

…And if that isn’t enough, ST ANDREW’S is also muscling in on the fun, with an early “Advent Christmas Fair” on Saturday 29th November. Strictly speaking, not that early for Advent, so no need to summon the Church calendar police, but definitely early enough to start stockpiling raffle tickets, overcooked sausage rolls, and enough tinsel to choke a reindeer.

So there you have it. Christmas has landed, and it’s only October! But then again, if you can’t beat the festive cheer… you might as well book a turkey dinner, swot up on trivia, and practice your best“Ho, ho, ho.”

Until next time, Merry Christmas!