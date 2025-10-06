Fairlight Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Villagers are being urged to hold on to their hymn books and their tea cups this week, as the parish calendar takes a dramatic turn. At ST. ANDREW'S, it’s steady as she goes with Morning Praise at 11am on Sunday, business as usual. But over at Pett Methodist Chapel, things are getting positively radical. The Harvest Celebration will happen at the unheard-of hour of 3pm, led by the brand-new Superintendent Minister, the Rev Ian Couchman, in his first official outing. When asked about the later time, one villager said: “I think it’s to give us a chance to digest our roast beef before belting out hymns. No one wants to sing ‘We Plough the Fields’ while still chewing potatoes.” But that’s not all the news shaking the village this week. In a twist that has cake-lovers positively rejoicing, Café Refresh makes its grand return on Thursday 16th, from 10:30am to noonat ST. PETER'S . Promising “cakes and natter,” the event is expected to draw record crowds, with early forecasts predicting a scone shortage by 11am. Local gossip suggests the café’s lemon drizzle may achieve near-miraculous status, with some claiming it could rival communion wine in popularity. One unnamed source whispered: “If they serve coffee and walnut as well, there’ll be no stopping the stampede.” So there you have it: Sunday worship upheaval, afternoon hymn-singing, and a midweek cake-fest. Villagers are advised to set alarms, pace themselves, and bring an appetite, for both faith and frosting.

As I mentioned last week, the countdown to Christmas officially begins on Saturday 29th November, when St Peter’s Church will be hosting its much-anticipated Advent Fair from 10am until 3pm. But before the doors swing open and the jingling begins, organisers have issued a festive plea: they need help. Volunteers are required to lend a hand setting up before the fair and tidying up afterwards, though the latter may simply involve sweeping up mountains of cake crumbs. Speaking of which, the church is once again calling for donations of cakes. Their loyal baking team always delivers, but the sponge consumption rate at St Peter’s is so high that reinforcements are essential if the village is to avoid a Yuletide pudding shortage. Alongside the cake, the fair will feature a raffle and a tombola, which rely on donations of new and unwanted gifts. Organisers have gently reminded villagers that this does not mean half-empty bottles of bubble bath from Christmases past, however thoughtful Aunt Doris thought they were at the time. Volunteers are also needed to help keep the refreshments flowing throughout the day, as debates rage over whether the milk should go in before or after the tea. Meanwhile, for the more entrepreneurial among us, there are stalls to be rented—six long tables at £12 each and two small ones at £8—for selling anything from handcrafted goods to slightly wonky gingerbread men. “Any offer of help will be gratefully received,” said the unflappable Val Smith, who has bravely taken on the role of ringmaster for this festive circus. The Advent Fair is coming, and St Peter’s needs you.

The stars have aligned, the fates have conspired, and somehow The Hot Rocs are landing at THE COVE in Fairlight this Sunday 12th October, 6–8pm. It’s a once-in-a-blue-moon gig, so grab a pint and come rock out, you’ll kick yourself if you miss it. Then, barely recovered, sharpen those brains (or at least your ability to bluff after two drinks) for their Pub Quiz on Tuesday 14th October, 7pm. Teams of up to six will battle for prizes, bragging rights, and the chance to finally prove you do know the capital of Peru. Entry is just £2 per person. Email [email protected] or call 01424 814772 to book. Warning: delay too long and you could end up as a tragic one-person team, arguing with yourself about 80s pop culture.

Tickets Now on Sale

The heroes at the FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB (affectionately known as MOPP) have released their October menu and entertainment schedule, and frankly, it looks like the village equivalent of Glastonbury - if Glastonbury featured beef stew, bingo, and a talk on scams. Here’s what’s cooking (literally):

On Friday 10th October, diners will tuck into a hearty beef stew with dumplings, followed by cheesecake with fruit coulis. Entertainment comes in the form of a Macmillan Talk, which will almost certainly be inspiring and informative, though attendees may be too busy fighting over the last dumpling to take proper notes.

On Friday 17th October, it’s roast pork followed by that glorious childhood classic, golden syrup pudding and custard. To help burn off the calories, Jim will be leading bingo, where competitive spirits are expected to run so high that the vicar has been asked to stand by for peacekeeping duties.

By Friday 24th October, it’s cottage pie on the menu, with fruit crumble and custard for afters. Guests will then be treated to a Scams Talk by Tracey Firth—a timely reminder not to hand over your bank details to anyone promising eternal youth, discount funeral plans, or free Wi-Fi for life.

And then, save the date, Friday 31st October brings the pièce de résistance: fish and chips followed by the majestic chocolate gateau. Entertainment will be the Baby Photo Quiz, where the challenge lies in working out whether the cherubic bundle in the photo grew up to be the club treasurer, your next-door neighbour, or possibly Cliff Richard.

History buffs, wine enthusiasts, and people who just enjoy a good evening sitting down are in for a treat on Friday 17th October at 7pm, when Fairlight Village Hall hosts a talk on the History of the Royal Military Canal. The speaker is the illustrious Michael, who wowed audiences at Appledore earlier this year with tales of ditches, defences, and daring do. Attendees at that talk reportedly described it as “very interesting,” “surprisingly gripping,” and “better than I expected, considering it’s about a canal.” The evening will begin with the Archive Resource Centre’s Annual General Meeting at 6:30pm, so keen beans may arrive early to enjoy the thrill of agenda items and minutes, though the main event doesn’t kick off until 7pm. For those who require additional motivation, wine will be available at £3 a glass, which organisers assure us is cheaper than therapy and considerably more fun than listening to your neighbour’s canal stories for free. Entry is £5, which feels like a bargain for both history and booze. All proceeds will go to the Archive Resource Centre, which recently splashed out on a shiny fireproof cabinet. Now, in a bid to reach new technological heights, they’re saving for an A2 overhead scanner and an A3 printer. This will, in theory, allow them to stop outsourcing photocopying and instead bring the thrill of large-format printing right into the heart of Fairlight. Local residents are encouraged to dream big: birthday banners, massive spreadsheets, possibly even life-size posters of Michael mid-canal anecdote. For those who truly cannot get enough of this sort of thing, annual membership is available at £15, with forms conveniently on hand during the evening. That’s right: one night of canal talk, and you could find yourself signed up for a year’s worth of filing cabinet updates. So mark your diaries, polish your wine glasses, and prepare to learn more about a local waterway than you ever thought possible. As one seasoned attendee put it, “It’s not just a canal, it’s our canal.”

As previously whispered in hushed tones around the village noticeboards, the legendary BOB & DEC's CHRISTMAS QUIZ NIGHT is storming back into the village hall on Saturday 20th December. Tickets go on sale today, for the modestly heroic sum of £10 per person, which, fear not, includes a “light supper” and a handful of festive “surprises” guaranteed to make you grin… or at least furrow your brow in mild suspicion. All proceeds go to the Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat, so you can feel noble while arguing heatedly over whether that dubious “famous person of the 80s” actually existed, or if someone just made them up. Tickets are available exclusively via [email protected], but hurry, they vanish faster than a mince pie at Cafe Refresh!

See you next week