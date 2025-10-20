Fairlight Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attention, masterminds, pawn pushers, and tea enthusiasts! Tomorrow (Saturday, 2–5 pm) the village hall will once again transform into an arena of intellectual combat as the FAIRLIGHT CHESS CLUB gathers for its monthly meeting. This relatively new band of board warriors is throwing open its doors to everyone, from seasoned strategists to those who still think a “rook” is a type of bird. Entry is a mere £3, which includes the chance to display your mental brilliance, sip some fine tea or coffee, and contemplate your life choices after losing to an eleven-year-old prodigy. However, scandal may already be brewing, and not just in the teapot. Reports indicate no biscuits will be provided. That’s right, no biscuits! Not a Digestive, not a Custard Cream, not even a rogue Rich Tea. Long-time villagers are reeling. One resident was overheard muttering, “A Fairlight club without biscuits? It’s the end of civilisation as we know it.” Still, brave chess enthusiasts are encouraged to attend and bring both their best opening moves and, perhaps, a packet of Hobnobs for diplomatic negotiations. Interested parties can contact Steve at [email protected], though be warned, he may be too busy plotting his next checkmate to reply immediately.

Also on Saturday (the 25th), the ROYAL BRITISH LEGION QUIZ SUPPER will be storming into the very same village hall at 7 pm! Let’s hope the Chess Club have completed all their dramatic endgames by then, and maybe even swept away the evidence of any illicit biscuit smuggling. This much-anticipated evening promises sharp minds, full plates, and the kind of friendly rivalry that only emerges after the second helping of shepherd’s pie. Tickets are still available at the time of writing, but be warned, it’s best to check with Hairbase before turning up unannounced - they’re lovely people, but even the RBL draw the line at surprise quiz teams barging in demanding gravy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Sunday promises to keep even the keenest worshipper on their toes! While ST ANDREW'S soldiers on with its trusty Morning Praise at 11 am, things are getting a little musical chairs-like over at Pett Methodist Chapel. In a surprise twist worthy of a divine plot line, the Methodists are packing up their hymn books and heading to Little Common instead. There, they’ll join forces for a Circuit Service, which, I am assured, involves no actual running, led by the Reverend Ian Couchman. Meanwhile, back at St Andrew’s, there’s a new(ish) clerical celebrity in town. Reverend Kizzy Penfold, ordained in 2021, wife to Dave, and mum to two energetic small humans, Elsie and Levi. Our new Rev has officially introduced herself to the flock. When she’s not sermonising, Rev Kizzy enjoys the holy trinity of hobbies: netball, music, and cake,a balanced diet if ever there was one. She writes: “I’m really pleased to be joining you for my final year of curacy. It’s been great meeting you all and getting to know the four churches - thank you for your warm welcome!” The congregation, I’m told, responded with the appropriate mix of applause and cake-related enthusiasm. So, whether you’re praising, circuiting, or just looking for a slice of sponge and salvation this Sunday, you’re covered.

The Firehills

The FAIRLIGHT PARISH COUNCIL’S next thrilling instalment, also known as their “monthly meeting”, will take place this Tuesday, October 28th, at 7 pm in the Village Hall. Recently, these gatherings are chaired with calm efficiency by Steve Stewart. However, Mr Stewart has resigned. This leaves one burning question smouldering in the hearts of villagers: Who on earth will be in charge now? Will someone rise from the ashes like a bureaucratic phoenix? The meeting begins at 7 pm, Tuesday the 28th, in the Village Hall. Who will seize the gavel? Who will seize the biscuits? There’s only one way to find out.

Mark your calendars, villagers! The FAIRLIGHT PRRESERVATION TRUST, arguably the most important organisation in Fairlight,is holding its Annual General Meeting on Sunday, 9th November 2025 at 2.30 pm in the Village Hall. Come along to hear what they’ve been up to, including their ever-thrilling adventures in drainage improvement (yes, it’s more exciting than it sounds). Stay for the refreshments, stay longer for the good company, and maybe even meet the Committee - the unsung heroes keeping Fairlight from floating away. New members are warmly welcomed! If you’ve been secretly longing to join this elite band of local legends, simply fill out the form on their website, where you’ll also find oodles of fascinating information. And the best bit? Membership is just £10 per person for three years,less than the cost of a fancy coffee habit, yet it keeps their insurance, admin, and small projects flowing nicely.

Have you missed an issue of FAIRLIGHT VILLAGE VOICE? Has the dog eaten your copy? Did it mysteriously vanish under a pile of unread gardening magazines? Fear not, dear reader, salvation is but a click away! Simply launch yourself onto the World Wide Web (don’t worry, it’s perfectly safe - mostly) and type in FAIRLIGHT FOCUS. There, waiting patiently in the digital ether, you’ll find all previous pearls of wisdom, gossip, and mild outrage penned by yours truly. Just double-click on “Village Voice” and prepare to lose a pleasant half hour scrolling through all the thrilling tales of council drama, rogue seagulls, and the continuing biscuit crisis. But that’s not all! FAIRLIGHT FOCUS is also home to all sorts of vital village information, the kind of stuff that could one day save your life, or at least help you find out when the recycling’s due.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And here’s the best part: you too can be part of the magic! If you have something you’d like featured in a future column, an event, an announcement, or perhaps a strongly worded complaint about the lack of Hobnobs at certain community gatherings, just send an email to [email protected] before midday Monday to make Friday’s Hastings Observer.

So there you have it, no excuses, no mysteries, no missing issues. Just click, read, and enjoy. And remember: in Fairlight, we may lose our chairmen, our biscuits, and occasionally our tempers… but never our sense of humour.

And finally………

For all you star gazers, there’s a celestial treat coming up next weekend! Join the DARK SKIES @ THE BALE HOUSE event on Sunday, November 2nd. Things blast off with a presentation at 6 pm, followed by a moonlit wander through the Firehills. Now, I don’t know about you, but a group of people traipsing off into the dark with torches sounds suspiciously like the start of either a romantic adventure or a low-budget horror film. Either way, it’s bound to be memorable. However, a small word of warning: if you happen to be out that night and spot a line of glowing, torch-wielding figures moving mysteriously across the Firehills - don’t panic! It’s (probably) not aliens, druids, or an Illuminati field trip. Just your friendly local stargazers getting their cosmic fix. So, pack a torch, wrap up warm, and maybe wear something that glows. Remember, safety first, sparkle second! You never know who, or what, you might bump into out there in the dark. The stars won’t be the only things twinkling that night!

Until the next time, have a lovely week.