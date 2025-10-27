Fairlight Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As I write this, unfortunately I’ve still to receive information as to Sunday’s service at ST MICHAELS, although sources close to the pews say “something will probably happen” at the usual 11 am slot. Meanwhile, the PETT METHODISTS have been spotted defecting, sorry, joining their friends, in Battle at 10:30 am for a joint service.

You may recall that a couple of weeks ago, the ever-energetic folks at DISH held a table sale in the village hall. Well, what a day it was! The air was thick with the scent of freshly buttered sausage butties, the clink of teacups, and the gentle sound of people pretending not to haggle. From vintage knick-knacks to homemade jams, of uncertain fruit origin, the tables were packed, and so, happily, were the wallets of the generous villagers. After much buying, browsing, and chin wagging, the DISH team counted up an impressive £442 in proceeds! That’s enough to guarantee that this year’s Christmas Dinnerwill be something truly special, complete with all the trimmings and maybe even a second helping of pudding! A big well done to everyone who hired a table, shopped till they dropped, or simply came along to share a cuppa and a good gossip.

Forget Bonfire Night, the real fireworks are on stage! THE FAIRLIGHT PLAYERS proudly present the utterly bonkers, bra-busting, broomstick-wobbling comedy: The Farndale Avenue Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Version of Shakespeare’s Macbeth! It’s Shakespeare… but not as you know it, and definitely not as he wrote it. Expect witches with wobble, men in tights who really shouldn’t be, and more dramatic gasps than at the village wine tasting. Fairlight’s fearless Thespians (yes, we have them) will valiantly attempt Macbeth, complete with dodgy props, suspect accents, and wardrobe mishaps that would make Lady Macbeth reach for the stain remover, and possibly a stiff drink. Performances are in the Village Hall next Thursday, Friday & Saturday nights (6th, 7th & 8th), plus a Saturday matinee for those who prefer their innuendo with a side of Victoria sponge. I understand there are still a few tickets left online at www.fairlightplayers.org.uk or call 07988 540757 before they vanish faster than Macbeth’s morals. So, pop on your pearls and prepare for an evening of chaos, camp, and cauldrons gone wild. Because if Shakespeare’s turning in his grave – darling, he’s doing it in sequins!

Fairlight's Local - The Cove

There’s something magical about a needle dropping onto a record, and no, it’s not just the static. Our lovely village pub, The Cove, already legendary for its folk-filled Hayloft upstairs, is dusting off the turntables for its usual VINYL NIGHT this Tuesday, the 4th, from 7 to 9:30 pm. Audiophiles, nostalgics, and people who just like saying “they don’t make music like this any more” can gather to spin their favourite records. And this month’s theme? Jukebox Jury! For the uninitiated, Jukebox Jury was the classic TV show from the sixties where a panel decided if a new single was a “hit” or a “miss” - think The Voice, but in black and white, with better hair and actual vinyl. Whether you bring your own LP, 45s, or just your best head-nodding skills, you’ll fit right in.

Mark your calendars, folks, next Sunday, 9th November, the PRESERVATION TRUST is holding its Annual General Meeting at 2:30 pm in the Village Hall. Now, let’s be honest, AGMs don’t usually make it onto anyone’s Top 10 Most Thrilling Sunday Events list (somewhere below “watching paint dry” and “alphabetising the spice rack”). But this one’s different! Why? Because the tireless volunteers of the Preservation Trust quietly keep our village looking like something out of a postcard rather than a DIY disaster. And, perhaps the biggest draw, refreshments will be served. The official line is “tea and coffee,” but rumours whisper of a possible guest appearance by those legendary chocolate Hobnobs. If that doesn’t boost attendance, they might have to move on to full-blown cake bribery. Either way, go along, show your support, and pretend you’re there for civic pride, not just for the biscuits.

Once again, Fairlight’s most heated debate isn’t about potholes, parking, or who borrowed the Parish Hall’s tea urn - it’s about poo. Yes, the recent water and sewage overspills in LOWER WAITES LANE have once again become the talk of the village Facebook pages, bubbling up in posts faster than a blocked drain after heavy rain. As in previous rounds of the Great Fairlight Flood Fracas, many fingers are pointing toward the new houses at Market Garden. It seems every time a puddle appears, someone’s ready to blame the new development, though some would say the evidence remains as slippery as the lane itself. It’s a bit of a shame, really. More and more people are moving into Market Garden, turning those shiny new houses into their homes and wanting to become part of village life. But, scrolling through those lively online debates, our newest residents might feel they are not getting the warm Fairlight welcome they were hoping for. Let’s hope they know that most Fairlighters, old-timers and newcomers alike, are far more neighbourly than the comment threads suggest. It’s worth remembering, all our houses were new once, and without them, none of us would be here to enjoy bad acting, good biscuits, and vinyl verdicts.

I have some breaking news on the compost front! The FAIRLIGHT GARDENING CLUB’s legendary Trading Hut has announced it will defy tradition and remain open for two extra Saturdays this year, November 1st and 8th, from 10 am to 12 noon. Normally, the hut slams its doors shut on the last Saturday of October, sending gardeners scurrying home to polish their trowels and argue about compost ratios until spring. But this year? The horticultural heroes have gone rogue. Club insiders confirm that, thanks to this unprecedented decision, members will have the chance to stock up on life-or-death essentials such as fertiliser, mysterious powder in unlabelled tubs, and possibly that one bag of potting compost that everyone swears is the “good stuff.” If you’re a member, and statistically, you probably are, it’s the biggest club in the village, you’ll want to shuffle down in your wellies and take advantage of this historic horticultural moment.

The delightful and endlessly patient volunteers from EAST SUSSEX HEARING will be visiting our Village Hall on Friday, November 7th between 10 am and 12 noon. They’ll be available to assist with any issues you may have with your NHS hearing aids, whether they’ve gone silent, started whistling the national anthem, or mysteriously stopped working after a vigorous gardening session. Please pop along, bring your aids and get them sorted while enjoying a friendly natter. Alas, tea and biscuits are not on offer, but perfectly audible small talk will be provided. And, if you didn’t quite catch that, don’t worry, I’ll remind you next week!

And finally………….

If you’re the sort of person who enjoys a good stroll around our village lanes, you’ve probably noticed you’re crunching through a remarkable number of acorns this year. “Why’s that then?” I hear you cry. Well, let me enlighten you. It’s what’s known as a “Mast Year” - a fancy scientific term meaning the oak trees have decided to go completely bonkers and drop enough acorns to build a small fort. Apparently, it’s all down to ideal weather conditions, a warm, dry spring and good pollination, leading to a synchronised acorn explosion. It’s nature’s way of overwhelming the local wildlife with a buffet so vast that even the greediest squirrel can’t eat it all. Clever stuff, really. So next time you slip on a handful of acorns, just remember: you’re not clumsy, you’re participating in a fascinating ecological event.

And there we are, another week, another piece of information you didn’t know you needed. Have a great week, and mind your nuts!