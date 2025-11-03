Fairlight Village Voice

Fairlight War Memorial

By Bob Scattergood

There’s still time to grab a seat for the FAIRLIGHT PLAYERS’ latest masterpiece, on Friday or Saturday in our beloved village hall. Now, before you panic at the title “Macbeth”, don’t worry, there’s very little actual Shakespeare. In fact, the Bard’s contribution to this version is about as limited as a sunny day in Scotland. Expect laughs, surprises, and possibly a spot of chaos, all served with the trademark Fairlight flair. Tickets are available online (just Google Fairlight Players) or call 07988 540757 before they vanish faster than Banquo’s ghost!

This Sunday is Remembrance Sunday, and St ANDREW’S will hold its usual Sunday service at the slightly earlier time of 10:00 am, allowing time to join the 11:00 am Remembrance at the war memorial. Meanwhile, members of PETT METHODIST CHAPEL are warmly invited to attend a joint Remembrance service at 10:55 am in Pett Parish Church. Later in the month, on Sunday 23rd November at 4:00 pm, there will be a Special Memorial Service at St Andrew’s, with the opportunity to light a candle in memory of loved ones who are no longer with us. If you would like a name included, please send it in advance to [email protected] or call 07395 106514.

On Monday, 10th November at 7:30 pm, the FAIRLIGHT WINE AND SOCIAL CLUB will be trading Merlot for Mach 2 in the village hall. Their special guest, aviation historian and crowd-lifter Guy Bartlett, will be giving a first-class talk on the iconic Concorde, complete with vintage film, music, tech, humour, and enough enthusiasm to make even your slippers break the sound barrier. You don’t have to like wine, or even know what Mach 2 means, to join in. Just bring curiosity and maybe a corkscrew. Membership is £13, cheaper than a boarding pass and with far better legroom. For details, contact Trevor Lewing at [email protected] or call 01424 812340.

THE COVE has announced that its infamous Tuesday Quiz Night will return this Tuesday (that’s November 11th, 7 pm sharp, trivia troops!) - but with a twist that has the local intellectual elite both excited and mildly panicked. In a shocking break from centuries of quiz tradition, The Cove has increased the maximum team size to seven people. That’s right, seven brains, seven egos, and at least one person who insists they “don’t really know anything” but somehow answers every question correctly. But wait, there’s more! A brand-new rollover jackpot is up for grabs, along with a suspiciously large pile of other prizes. So, if you can somehow assemble a full team of seven, or just six friends and that one person who always shows up uninvited, contact Olivier at [email protected] or call 01424 814772. Take your brains and your banter, but most importantly, take seven people who can tolerate each other for two hours.

Clear your Saturday, November 15th, because it’s shaping up to be the most wonderful clash of the year! At 10:00 am, the Pett W.I. CHRISTMAS FAIR bursts into festive life at Pett Village Hall. Think tinsel, cakes, and possibly more raffle prizes than Santa’s sleigh can carry. Then, just 30 minutes later, over in Winchelsea New Hall, the WINTER FAIR opens its doors. If you time it right, you could shop, sip, and scoff your way through both, earning the rare and noble title of “Fair Hopper Extraordinaire.” So limber up those shopping legs, pack emergency mince pies, and prepare for a day of glorious festive double-booking. Because when it comes to fairs… two are fairly better than one!

And, whilst we’re on the subject of fairs (because honestly, who can ever get enough of bunting, glitter, and baked goods?)… St Peter’s, Broadway will be hosting the legendary ADVENT CRAFT & CAKE FAIR on Saturday 29th November, where festive cheer is practically compulsory and calorie counting is strictly banned. I understand there are still a few long tables available for stallholders, perfect if you’re crafty, creative, or just keen to park yourself conveniently close to the cake table for “quality control” purposes. If that sounds like your kind of day, and really, why wouldn’t it, get in touch with [email protected] before someone else nabs your spot. Tables are a flat £15 each, which is an absolute bargain considering the cost of tinsel these days. For everyone else, mark your diaries: 10:30 am, Saturday 29th November, St Peter’s, Broadway.

For those seeking thrills, drama, and high-stakes governance, look no further than the latest Parish Council meeting, now available to watch in all its glory on YouTube. It’s just shy of two hours long, a mere cinematic masterpiece, and every bit as gripping as watching paint dry in the village hall. For those who don’t have 2 hours to spare, here are the “highlights” - a term used here with as much generosity as a parish raffle prize. First up, the council has announced that Fairlight is taking on Westfield in the grand Christmas lights category. Now, before you start dreaming of synchronized light shows and snow machines, calm yourself, it’s more of a polite twinkle than a full-blown Las Vegas spectacle. But it’s a start, and yes, Fairlight is finally getting a Christmas Tree, complete with lights! Cue the trumpets and angels. Truly, a festive miracle and, frankly, about time. Next, more good news, especially for the village’s younger citizens: parts of the playground equipment on Wood Field are being replaced. No word yet on whether the swings will squeak less, but one can always hope. And then came the continuing saga of the Waites Lane security camera, which, in true British fashion, generated a discussion longer than War and Peace. It seems the camera continues to misbehave, possibly due to having no electricity, and maybe too much exposure to local politics. Now to the plot twist: As reported a couple of weeks ago, Chairman Steve Stewart has officially stepped down, not just from his lofty perch as Chair, but from the Council altogether. A shock exit worthy of EastEnders. But wait, there’s more! Councillor Michael Clarke has also handed in his resignation. That’s two councillors down and two vacancies up for grabs. But fear not, leadership has been restored! Geoff Smith has heroically stepped into the role of Chair, while Sarah Whiteman becomes his right-hand person. And here’s the cherry on the (very expensive) cake: filling those seats could cost up to £5,000, all courtesy of us, dear taxpayers. The price of democracy. Still, in all seriousness, and this is where I put down my pitchfork and raise a polite glass - a huge thank-you to our unpaid councillors. They volunteer their time, sanity, and many of their evenings, all so the rest of us can enjoy Christmas lights, playground swings, and the occasional epic debate about a rogue security camera. Heroes, every one of them, even if they do talk for two hours!

So there you have it: the latest chapter in our ongoing local epic, a tale of twinkling lights, playground upgrades, and political departures. Stay tuned for the sequel, at their next meeting, 7 pm November 25th.

Have a great week