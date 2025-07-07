Fairlight Village Voice Extra!

NEWS FLASH!

In an unexpected twist more dramatic than a Victorian novel, this week’s HISTORY GROUP meeting comes with a change of plan to the one listed in my main article! Their scheduled talk has been gloriously hijacked by committee member and local art sleuth Julie Marshall, who will unveil the curious case of: “The Knewstub Family and Their Artistic Visitors to Pett Level”

Picture this: it’s just before WWI. The Knewstubs flee the hustle of Chelsea for the windswept charm of Pett Level. Mr. Knewstub, a gallery owner with an eye for talent and a fondness for eccentric company, sets up camp next door to none other than Jacob Epstein, sculptor, rebel, and enthusiastic wearer of large scarves. Together, the neighbourhood turns delightfully bohemian, probably alarming several sheep. Expect stories of art, eccentric lifestyles, and the sort of guests who might leave oil paint on your best teacups.

Meanwhile, a plea from HQ:

The Group is still desperately hunting aerial photos of your houses for the upcoming October Exhibition. If your roof has ever been captured from above (by drone, plane, or artistic pigeon), Karen Draper wants to hear from you on 01424 814154.

Come for the history, stay for the scandalous stories of seaside surrealism. You know you want to.

by Bob Scattergood