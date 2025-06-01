Fairy tale magic comes to Walberton

By Hannah Clubb
Contributor
Published 1st Jun 2025, 11:43 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 09:32 BST
Walberton in West Sussex played host to some rather unusual visitors last week as the youth division of Walberton Players held their latest performance.

The youth theatre group took on their most fantastical performance to date as they delighted audiences with their rendition of Shrek the Musical.

The players, aged 7 - 18 told the now infamous story of an ogre evicted from his swamp and forced to rescue a princess with a secret with the help of a very chatty donkey!

The three night run from May 29-31 sported incredible costumes, singing, acting and a lot of laughs.

The youth group hold a performance each year in May with rehearsals starting in January, as well as showcases and workshops throughout the year. Next year’s show promises to be practically perfect in every way as they take on the classic story of Mary Poppins.

Newcomers aged 7 - 18 always welcome, contact [email protected] to find out more.

Shrek and Donkey

1. Contributed

Shrek and Donkey Photo: Submitted

The case of Shrek Jr, Walberton Players

2. Contributed

The case of Shrek Jr, Walberton Players Photo: Submitted

Princess Fiona

3. Contributed

Princess Fiona Photo: Submitted

Shrek

4. Contributed

Shrek Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice