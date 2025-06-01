Fairy tale magic comes to Walberton

The youth theatre group took on their most fantastical performance to date as they delighted audiences with their rendition of Shrek the Musical.

The players, aged 7 - 18 told the now infamous story of an ogre evicted from his swamp and forced to rescue a princess with a secret with the help of a very chatty donkey!

The three night run from May 29-31 sported incredible costumes, singing, acting and a lot of laughs.

The youth group hold a performance each year in May with rehearsals starting in January, as well as showcases and workshops throughout the year. Next year’s show promises to be practically perfect in every way as they take on the classic story of Mary Poppins.

Newcomers aged 7 - 18 always welcome, contact [email protected] to find out more.

1 . Contributed Shrek and Donkey Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The case of Shrek Jr, Walberton Players Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Princess Fiona Photo: Submitted