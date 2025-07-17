Families invited to dive into Chichester's past with hands on fun this summer!

Families are invited to step into the colourful world of one of Chichester's most iconic local brands this summer, as 'Hurrah for Shippam's' takes centre stage at The Novium Museum.

The exhibition explores the extraordinary story of the Shippam's company — from its beginnings as a family grocer in 1786 to its rise as a nationally recognised food manufacturer, best known for its meat and fish pastes. Through rarely-seen factory objects, vibrant advertising, and the personal stories of those who worked there, the exhibition offers a nostalgic and surprising journey into a brand that shaped everyday life in Chichester for over 200 years.

There's plenty on offer for families, with interactive displays designed especially for younger visitors. Children can meet Jarvis the Jar, a cheerful character created especially for the exhibition who leads younger visitors through the display.

Families can explore drawers filled with hands-on games and activities - from building their perfect sandwich to designing their own Shippam's advert. There's also a chance to try on factory-inspired costumes, role-play in a play shop, and even discover the signature scents once associated with the factory floor.

Throughout the summer holidays, The Novium Museum is also running a series of free drop-in events for families. On selected Wednesdays, children and their grown-ups can get stuck into creative crafts inspired by real stories from the Shippam's archive. Sessions include decorating shopping bags inspired by vintage packaging, creating colourful mobiles filled with sandwich ingredients, and designing bold posters based on the brand's iconic advertising.

Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture and Events at Chichester District Council, said: "Shippam's is a name that still holds a special place in the hearts of many Chichester residents. This exhibition captures that legacy beautifully, while also creating new ways for families to explore this local history together. With interactive displays and free creative activities, 'Hurrah for Shippam's' offers a free, fun and meaningful day out for visitors of all ages."

'Hurrah for Shippam's' is the culmination of a year-long project to catalogue and share the museum's extensive Shippam's archive, supported by a £44,593 grant from Arts Council England. Working in partnership with West Sussex Record Office and Screen Archive South East, The Novium Museum and its team of volunteers have digitised historic material, recorded oral histories, and brought together the Shippam's collections held by each organisation - with many items now on public display for the very first time.

The exhibition is free to visit and runs until February 2026. For full details, including event dates and times, visit www.thenovium.org/shippams