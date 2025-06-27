Families supported by Children with Cancer Fund treated to a week away

At the end of May, Children with Cancer Fund (Polegate) took a group of 10 families away for 5-day holiday to the Isle of Wight.

The break offered respite from the rigours of cancer treatment and the opportunity to completely escape the worries and stresses of home.

The children spent the week making friends and bonding over shared experiences. They were able to relax being in a group of friends who have all experienced first-hand the devastation of a childhood cancer diagnosis. There is no judgement from any child, only pure acceptance of any physical differences or limitations.

It is hoped that the positive impact of the Isle of Wight trip will be ongoing into the future, for the children and adults. The parents and carers of children with cancer have formed new connections who they can now contact to offer and receive much-needed peer-to-peer support which is so crucial for long-term emotional wellbeing.

Families enjoying the holiday

All these families have endured so much on their cancer journeys and this break with Children with Cancer Fund allowed them to forget about their diagnosis and concentrate on spending precious time together.

One family had this to say about the week: “We formed multiple bonds with multiple families that will carry on long term. It’s helped humanise our situation and given us hope in our future both with our child’s condition and with ensuring close bonds with people sharing the same experience.”

The Isle of Wight holiday is just part of the package of support that Children with Cancer Fund (Polegate) offers to children and families living with childhood cancer across East Sussex, Brighton and Hove.

To learn more about their work, please visit www.childrenwithcancerfund.org.uk.