Family camp in Midhurst was a huge success

More that seventy people from all over the Diocese of Chichester enjoyed three days at Stedham Campsite in Midhurst over the weekend as the Bishop of Lewes. Will Hazlewood, led this year's Family Camp with three days of fun, fellowship and worship. The Camp was part of a current Year of Faith, celebrating the 950th anniversary of the Diocese of Chichester and its Cathedral Church.

As we are also celebrating the anniversary of the Nicene Creed this year, we thought we would spend some time looking at God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit in beautiful surroundings—with a lot of fun along the way," said Bishop Will this morning.

He added: "We had the chance to experience something of what it means to be a pilgrim today, stepping outside of our normal comfort zones and, as families, spending time together, just being together. It was a welcome chance to put our mobile phones away for most of the time."

For 950 years the Diocese and Chichester Cathedral have attracted pilgrims from near and far and the notion of pilgrimage is playing a huge role in this anniversary year.

"We enjoyed worship, reading the bible, learning from each other - and there was be lots of food, activities and a bonfire too," said Bishop Will.

Details of future events can be found here at www.celebratingfaith.co.uk