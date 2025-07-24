Family events announced for a summer of fun at Newhaven Fort

This August, Newhaven Fort is set to ignite young imaginations with a season of events celebrating wildlife, science and history.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kicking off the summer on Friday 1 August, award-winning mobile zoo RepTylers will be bringing a range of creatures, great and small, to the Fort. The family-run team are known across Sussex for their lively, educational animal encounters, which give visitors the opportunity to get up close with an array of creatures, including meerkats, a Burmese python, a tarantula and more.

With more than a decade of experience running school visits and parties, the RepTylers team are experts at blending fun and learning. Visitors will have the chance to meet the animals, ask questions and even handle some fascinating animals in a safe, friendly environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then on Friday 15 August, get ready for fizzing experiments, gooey slime and mind-blowing potions as Sublime Science returns to Newhaven Fort. Known for their high-energy performances and hands-on activities, the Sublime Science team brings science to life with fully interactive workshops.

Newhaven Fort

Lindsay Lawrence, general manager at Newhaven Fort, said: “We’re excited to welcome families to the Fort for a summer of hands-on discovery.

“Whether it’s meeting a meerkat, mixing a potion or exploring our latest exhibition, there’s so much to learn and discover.”

Newhaven Fort will also be running Hands-on-History Table sessions every Tuesday throughout the school holidays, where visitors can handle genuine wartime artefacts, learn about the Fort’s history and hear what life was like during conflict. These drop-in sessions are included with standard admission and ideal for curious minds of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A vast Victorian fortress overlooking the Sussex coast, Newhaven Fort reopened earlier this year following a £7.5 million restoration with an improved accessible adventure playground and a new escape room. Visitors can enjoy interactive exhibits, explore the Fort’s underground tunnels and marvel at stunning coastal views from its Battery Observation Post.

Reptylers will bring a range of creatures to Newhaven Fort, including meerkats

The RepTylers event on Friday 1 August is included with standard admission. There will be three Sublime Science workshops on Friday 15 August at 11am, 12.15pm and 1.30pm, which each last an hour. Tickets are priced at £10 per child and are available from the Newhaven Fort website (workshop ticket holders must also have a valid entry ticket to the Fort and children must be accompanied by an adult).

Visitors are advised to book tickets to Newhaven Fort in advance. For more information or to book, please visit: www.newhavenfort.org.uk.