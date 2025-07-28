Family fun at Goodwood Art Foundation this summer

As a newly launched not-for-profit, one of Goodwood Art Foundation’s main aims is to provide a space for all ages within its community to encounter world-class contemporary art in a rural landscape. Children under 18 are always free to visit, and there are a range of summer activities for families this summer. Weekly art clubs along with trails for children available every day will offer a new local alternative to families looking for interesting and inexpensive summer holiday activities - and plenty of space to roam.

Sparking children’s creativity is the Family Art Club, running throughout August on Thursdays (one morning and one afternoon session weekly). Family Art Club, Sketch and Sun Printing will be led by Artist Educators and children of all ages will take inspiration from the natural surroundings to create unique artworks of their very own. Participants will be guided through playful sketching activities using a variety of materials, taking inspiration from the surrounding sculptures, woodland and open skies. They can then discover the magical process of cyanotype printing - a fun and simple way to create their own sun print using light-sensitive paper and natural objects found onsite. The sunlight then brings each unique artwork to life!

Perfect for children aged 6+ and their grown-ups, children just need to be accompanied by an adult ticket holder or member. Pre-booking is recommended and families can drop in at any point during their selected time slot. Sessions will run twice per day 10.30am-12.30pm and then 1.30pm-4pm,. The price is £7 per child ( General admission is free for under 18s who must be accompanied by an adult ).

The i-Spy trail is available every day and is entirely free. This family resource can be used to engage children through clues and prompts, which aims to encourage observation skills and give a sense of discovery offering a number of artworks to look out for following paths through the ancient woodland and wildflower meadow. A second trail, in the form of a photo challenge, can be purchased for £2 and will appeal to slightly older children; suggesting new ways of looking at art and nature. Using the viewfinder along with a camera or camera-phone, in response to prompts, aims to develop a playful, thoughtful and diverse approach to capturing photographs .

Goodwood Art Foundation’s café, 24, serves brunch, lunch, coffee and cakes daily with no need to book. Younger guests are well looked after with dishes including lemon and herb marinated chicken thigh, Charlton macaroni cheese, and lamb meatballs with crispy potatoes all served up on the children’s menu.

From September the School programme launches, offering immersive art experiences designed to build confidence, foster visual literacy, and develop practical art-making skills. Through interactive tours and hands-on workshops, Goodwood Art Foundation aims to inspire children through their schools to form and express their ideas creatively.​ A bursary scheme will provide support to local schools that would usually face barriers to accessing this kind of opportunity, helping to make art activities and creative resources accessible to all children.

Goodwood Art Foundation opens to the general public weekly from Thursday to Monday and visitors are advised to book in advance as spaces at each session will be limited. An adult ticket for the Foundation is required to visit 24. Annual memberships are available to purchase, day tickets are £15 each and accompanied under-18s are free. For those arriving by bicycle, shuttle bus or on foot, there is a Green Traveller Concession ticket priced at just £10. A free shuttle bus runs between Chichester Train Station and the Foundation, timetable can be found here.

Full information, memberships and tickets can be found at www.goodwoodartfoundation.org