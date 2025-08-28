Family Fun Day at Chichester care home

Resident's guests and families had a wonderful afternoon with their little ones who spent time petting the farm Animals, jumping on the bouncy castles and playing garden games.

During the afternoon we held a Disney Fancy Dress competition but everyone looked so good the children all were presented with a prize .

The staff 'got in on the act' as well by dressing up as Shrek Characters, Pocahontas and Snow White.

Thank you to everyone who came along and joined in the fun and to all the team who helped support this great afternoon.

Special thanks to:

#thelittlesherwoodfarmexper

#bounceab

#BayIceCream

1 . Contributed Snow White and Dupty Sarah join in the Fun Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Anyone for Ice Cream Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Sybil makes a friend Photo: Submitted