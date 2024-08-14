Family fun sessions success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday, August 8, Burgess Hill Town Council and The King's Church partnered together to deliver two Family Fun Sessions, for families of children with SEND (special educational needs and disabilities).

There was a whole range of free activities on offer to families, as well as organisations providing support.

The King’s Church organised a range of activities which were run by their volunteers, from wool butterflies to sand art! There was also an inflatable disco dome with lights and music, providing great sensory experience, and Trainmaster Sussex set up their giant train tracks.

Author Julie Alison McDonald led a story time with assistance from Jenny Fisher who did Makaton signs alongside, and Kindermusik provided a music session. The Budding Foundation sponsored the event and also donated items for a seed planting activity, as well as stones to paint - which proved popular. Additionally, they donated herb plants for everyone to feel and smell. A host of organisations attended to provide support and information to the families, including Kangaroos, WSCC Early Help, West Sussex Young Carers, Reaching Families and West Sussex Libraries. A great time was had by all, with amazing feedback from attendees! If you would like to hear more about events organised by Burgess Hill Town Council then register to join our mailing list at https://www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/town-events/events-mailing-list/