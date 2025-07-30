Family Lawyer Alan Larkin awarded Honorary Doctorate for contribution to family law and access to justice

Alan Larkin, co-founder of Family Law Partners, has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate by the University of Brighton. This award recognises his significant and sustained impact on the legal profession – particularly in the field of family law – as well as his commitment to making the justice system more accessible for all.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan has long been recognised as a thought-leader in family law. Over the past decade, he has helped shape a more progressive, collaborative approach to resolving family disputes. But it’s his work beyond the legal profession – driving innovation, challenging outdated practices and championing access to justice – that truly sets him apart.

Robert Williams, friend and co-founder of Family Law Partners talks about Alan:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is such a fabulous moment for all of us who work alongside Alan. Alan is someone who never settles for the way things have always been done: he’s always looking for how they can be done better. Whether it’s challenging outdated legal systems or investing in the next generation of lawyers, Alan leads with purpose, compassion and heart. He is also a positive disrupter, who works tirelessly to improve family law, never accepting the status quo. The fact he will feel undeserving of this recognition tells you all you need to know about him.”

Alan Larkin accepts Honorary Doctorate from University of Brighton

Professor Donna Whitehead, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Brighton, said:

“We are proud to award Alan Larkin an Honorary Doctorate. Alan’s exceptional work in family law, particularly his innovative approach to dispute resolution and unwavering commitment to access to justice, aligns perfectly with our university’s values and has made a real and lasting difference to people’s lives. This honour also celebrates the meaningful partnership we share, from the vital scholarships supporting future legal talent to pioneering collaborations in legal tech.”

Speaking about the news, Alan said:

“To be recognised in this way by the University of Brighton is both humbling and deeply meaningful. My work has always been about people – helping individuals and families navigate incredibly difficult situations with dignity, clarity and support. This honour reinforces the importance of doing law differently, and making sure support reaches those who need it most. The university has an outstanding team and their recognition means a great deal to me personally and professionally”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Larkin

Alan’s doctorate reflects the longstanding partnership between Family Law Partners and the University of Brighton.

In 2021, to mark the firm’s 10-year anniversary, co-founders Alan and Robert established a £36,000 scholarship fund in partnership with the University of Brighton. The fund supports six undergraduate law students from backgrounds presently under-represented in law throughout their studies. Alongside financial support, each student is offered mentoring from Family Law Partners’ specialists, helping them build the confidence and insight needed for a successful legal career.

In 2016, Family Law Partners and the University secured funding from the Government’s innovation agency, Innovate UK. The funding took the form of a two-year Knowledge Transfer Partnership, utilising the University’s knowledge engineering and artificial intelligence expertise to develop a triage style system to underpin a new model of family law provision. Family Law Partners, now an Employee Owned Trust, went on to be winners of the Business Impact Award at the Innovate UK KTP Awards 2021 for the innovative nature of the partnership.

This project saw the firm become the first of its kind to embed a Knowledge Systems Developer within in its team and has evolved to realise Alan’s vision with the launch of Nova Law, a platform hosting various applications to assist individuals and families navigating family law issues, incorporating AI, machine learning, sentiment analysis and data analytics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan’s Honorary Doctorate is a fitting tribute to a legal career defined not only by excellence but also by purpose. His vision for a more accessible legal system continues to inspire real change, both within the profession and beyond.