Family Roots' May meeting in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Family Roots, the Eastbourne & District family history society for anyone with an interest in researching their family tree wherever in the world they may be, have their next meeting on Thursday 1st May when local historian Kevin Gordon will be talking about 'Eastbourne Ancestors'.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin has researched his unique family archive inherited from his Eastbourne forebears; this includes photos , postcards, poetry and diaries. Most notably among the collection is his grandmother Bessie’s diary. The diary was first posted daily on Facebook but is now available as a book published by the Local History Society. Kevin will tell us all about his inheritance, his research and what he has discovered about his Eastbourne family of yesteryear.

The meeting is at Ocklynge School, Victoria Drive, Eastbourne BN20 8XN, entrance in Farlaine Rd. (Walk past the main reception to a door at the side of the school.) Doors open at 7pm with the meeting starting at 7.30pm. All welcome admission: members £1, visitors £2.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne Family Roots is open to all who want to trace their family tree, Sussex family connections are not necessary! The Society is very active, with monthly talks, a summer outside meeting, a members’ magazine plus CDs available to purchase on local records e.g. church and cemetery MIs. There is help available and a friendly welcome to members and visitors at our monthly meetings.

For more details about the group and how to join see: wwweastbournefhs.org.uk