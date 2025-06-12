Family sponsors 14 days of research in memory of firefighter lost to brain tumour to help find a cure

An East Sussex family who lost a much-loved husband and dad to a brain tumour is sponsoring 14 days of research in his memory after raising thousands of pounds to help find a cure for the devastating disease. Paul Balch (known as Balchie) of St Leonards-on-Sea, a firefighter, former local footballer, and father of three, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma in June 2020. Despite surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, he passed away, aged 51, in January 2021.

Paul’s wife, Sharon, said: “We miss everything about Paul. His kindness, his sense of humour, his love for life and his smile that could light up the room.”

Yesterday, (11 June), Sharon, along with her and Paul’s children Imogen, aged 25, and Max, 21, who also live in St Leonards-on-Sea, as well as Grace, 29, who now lives in Bexhill, was invited to the Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at Queen Mary University of London to find out how their fundraising is helping support scientists leading the way in research into aggressive brain tumours. These include glioblastoma, the most common high-grade brain tumour among adults with an average survival prognosis of 12 to 18 months.

The funding will also enable scientists to continue to develop gentler, more effective therapies for childhood brain tumours, including medulloblastoma, ependymoma and diffuse midline glioma (commonly known as DIPG), for which current treatments are gruelling and can cause lifelong side effects and disabilities.

Imogen said: “Our dad was truly the best, he was always kind and helped anyone and everyone. We miss him every single day and wish that he was still with us.”

Max said: “Dad was a very special man and is forever in my heart. He will never be forgotten. We continue to honour his legacy.”

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, more women under 35 than breast cancer and more men under 70 than prostate cancer.

As well as touring the labs and talking to scientists about their pioneering work in the fight to find a cure, the family visited the Wall of Hope where 14 tiles are dedicated to Paul, signifying the equivalent of 14 days of research sponsored in his memory. Sharon, Grace, Imogen and Max also listened to presentations from Dr Tom Millner and Dr Sara Badodi, about the work going on at Queen Mary into glioblastoma and paediatric brain tumours. This included details about a groundbreaking study announced last month, bringing hope for patients with recurrent glioblastoma. This pioneering new technique, mimicking the human treatment process in implanted human glioblastoma models, has been able to accurately replicate how glioblastoma tumours recur and evolve after treatment.

Lead Investigator and Director of the Centre, Professor Silvia Marino said: “This innovative approach not only furthers our understanding of the biology of glioblastoma recurrence but also opens the door to personalised medicine. By analysing the genetic and molecular changes in the recurrent tumours, researchers may be able to identify patient-specific vulnerabilities. This means that in the future, treatments could be tailored to the unique characteristics of each patient's recurrent tumour, improving the chances of successful treatments when first-line therapy has failed.”

Earlier this year in March, Brain Tumour Awareness Month, Brain Tumour Research announced a £2.5m funding boost for Queen Mary as the charity celebrated 15 years of research with the publication of its Impact Report, called Closer to a Cure – 15 years of Impact, detailing the game-changing advances the charity has achieved in this time.

The family has raised more than £38,000 to date through challenges such as a Walk of Hope in Chichester in 2023, and the 25km South Coast Ultra in 2021, 2022 and 2024, as well as Sharon and friends walking 13 miles around London to mark the first anniversary of Paul’s death.

Paul’s best friend Heath has held an annual football tournament in Paul’s memory to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research - the next tournament is in July. Paul’s firefighter friends have also raised money by taking on a virtual Climbing Everest challenge in which they had to climb and abseil down the drill tower 660 times.

Others have completed cycle challenges, ran the London Marathon and the Hastings Half, held Wear A Hat Day events at Marks & Spencer and at a local school, as well a charity golf day.

Imogen added: “Dad was very popular and loved by so many. He would be so grateful to everyone who has donated. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for helping to keep Dad’s legacy and memory alive. It means so much to us.

“Raising money for Brain Tumour Research is important to us because of everything Dad went through after his diagnosis.”

Grace said: “It was emotional seeing all the tiles dedicated to Dad on the Wall of Hope. I still can’t believe that his cancer was incurable – so much funding seems to go into researching other forms of cancer, while brain tumours lag so far behind.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “We are grateful to Paul’s family for their incredible contribution towards funding the research at Queen Mary University of London. The team of scientists there is carrying out game-changing research which we are hopeful will lead to significant improvements in the care brain tumour patients receive and ultimately, find a cure for brain tumours.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

To find out more about sponsoring a day of research, go to www.braintumourresearch.org/fundraise/sponsor-a-day.