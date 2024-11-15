Family2Family raises over £25k at fundraising gala

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The fizz was flowing and the donations were flying in at the 2024 Fundraising Gala for Crowborough-based charity, Family2Family.

The breathtaking Ashdown Park Hotel provided the backdrop for this year’s event, with almost 150 supporters of the charity coming together to raise much needed funds. The incredible final sum of £25,231 will be utilised to ensure that the much-needed charity can continue the wonderful work it does across East Sussex and surrounding areas to support children and families living in poverty.

Hannah Powell, founder of Family2Family, said: “Our team, made up primarily of volunteers, work hard all year to make a difference to children and families in need. The Gala is proving to be an inspiring, wholesome, and humbling event at which a community really come together to celebrate our impact and raise as much as they can to ensure the financial sustainability of what is now a vital resource. On behalf of the trustees, I’d like to share our sincere thanks to all who got involved and made the event such an incredible success.”

The evening began with the sultry tones of Ben Hills entertaining guests whilst magician, Kevin Morton, wowed the crowds with his incredible tricks. Hannah delivered an impassioned speech, explaining why the charity’s work is so important, and a video was shared, explaining the work the charity does and showing footage of the charity’s incredible team of volunteers at the Crowborough HQ.

A delicious three course meal followed and, throughout, guests were encouraged to get involved with the exciting online auction. An impressive 41 lots were donated – from sporting memorabilia and stunning jewellery to money-can’t buy experiences and high-value tech items. The auction drew to a close following the meal with a nail-biting finale and the total reaching a staggering £13,811!

The evening concluded with the talented Tunbridge Wells-based Fusion Events providing a brilliant disco for the guests to dance the night away.

Dan Wilson, CTO at Principal Sponsor, 501 Fun, commented: “We're thrilled to have sponsored such a brilliant evening with Family2Family. It was truly inspiring to see so many people come together for a worthwhile cause, and we’re proud to support an organisation making a real difference in the lives of local children and families.”

The charity, established in 2018, operates across the county - through the simple act of redistribution, it seeks to alleviate poverty and associated adversity by gifting good quality baby and children’s clothing and essential items to those in need of support in East Sussex and surrounding areas. 897 local children were supported with essential items in the year May-May 2023-2024, just demonstrating the hugely significant impact made by the charity on an annual basis. The funds raised from this event will allow the charity to continue to support local children living in poverty.

Sponsors of the event were 501 Fun, Childrensalon, Cottier Contracting, Cranwell Wealth Solutions, Diamond Interior Contracts, KMJ Property, Garrison Roofing, Lewis Business Media and Thorne Group.

Support was also gratefully received from Fusion Events, Home Edited and Infusion Flowers.

www.family2family.org.uk