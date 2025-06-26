Famous author and climate activist in Lewes 5th July

Healthy humans, healthy communities, healthy soils, healthy farms - is it possible? There is a fabulous opportunity to join a discussion with author and community leader Didi Pershouse who will be visiting Lewes on 5th July to lead a discussion at 1030 in the East Sussex Council Chamber.

Society and nature face so many challenges and many of us feel that we have limited opportunities to make the big changes that will help human health, climate resilience and nature recovery.

If you would like to be part of the global conversation about the evolution of living systems to solve many of our process, please join us on 5th July.

The meeting will be held in the East Sussex Council Chamber starting at 10.30 and you can register to reserve your spot here https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1390564960229?aff=oddtdtcreator