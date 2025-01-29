Famous faces join charity football match in aid of Rockinghorse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The match will be held in Worthing on 22 March 2025 with former Brighton & Hove Albion skipper Guy Butters heading up a team with ex Brighton legends Gary Hart, Bas Savage and Dean Cox. They will be playing The Rockinghorse Allstars which include comedian Joe Wilkinson and other well-known comedy faces from the TV.

Tickets are £12 and money raised will go to Rockinghorse Children’s Charity to help support kids in The Trevor Mann Baby Unit and The Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital.

This exciting charity match is being organized by BHAFC supporter and local publican Brett Mendoza who will also be playing on the day. His 16-month-old twins Theo and Tillie spent the first two months of their lives in The Trevor Mann Baby Unit and require ongoing care at The Royal Alex.

Brett in hospital

Mendoza said “I can’t believe this is actually happening after starting as conversation over a pint with Guy. I’m very lucky to be able to call Guy and Joe my friends and I can’t thank them enough for helping me put this on and getting their famous friends in to join in the fun.”’

Wilkinson said “I am very proud to show off my lack of footballing ability for this brilliant local charity. I will be roping in a couple of equally unathletic comedians to play as well.”

Butters said, “It’s great we can get together and help such a great cause. It will great to see some of my old team mates again after nearly 20 years!”

Emma Henderson from Rockinghorse Children’s Charity added, “We’re so thankful to Brett, Guy and Joe for organising this brilliant event in support of Rockinghorse.

Brett with his twins now

“Having children in hospital can be really traumatic, but for Brett and his family to use this experience to support other families experiencing similar things is so generous. We can’t wait to see the skills on display and we’re sure it will be a really fun day out for anyone who comes along to Worthing Football Club on 22 March.”

Tickets cost £12 for adults, £5 under 18s and are free for under 5s and you can buy tickets on the Rockinghorse website at www.rockinghorse.org.uk or on the day at Worthing Football Club.

The Rockinghorse Children's Charity is the official fundraising arm of the Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital in Brighton. They have been supporting sick children, babies and adolescents throughout Sussex for over 50 years, providing vital services, support and equipment. (www.rockinghorse.org.uk)

Brett leaving hospital with his twins

Saturday 22 March, 2pm

Tickets £12 for adults. £5 under 18’s. Free for under 5’s.

Worthing Football Club, Woodside Road, Worthing, BN14 7HQ

This event is one of a few events Brett is doing to raise money for the charity to say thank you. Other events include him running The Brighton Half Marathon in March, a Stand Up Comedy Night at The Caxton Arms pub and a Sky Dive in May.