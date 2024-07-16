Fantastic new youth nights come to Rye

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Freedom Leisure, one of the UK’s leading charitable and not-for-profit leisure trusts that operates Rye Sports Centre on behalf of Rother District Council, have teamed up with Rye Town Council to bring ‘The Friday Night project’ to the centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fun and exciting new programme, made possible by funding from Rye Town Council, is designed to appeal to young people in the area, giving them, something engaging to do on a Friday night. It dedicates a weekly slot just to them so they can be with people of the same age in a relaxed and enjoyable environment.

Toby Reed, Freedom Leisure’s Area Manager in Rother commented: “We have worked with Rye Town Council to make these sessions really appealing to young people, including activities such as; Curling, Badminton, Rounders & Cricket to name just a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope to engage with the local youngsters and increase activity levels while giving them a safe space to hang out in.

Tell us your stories.

"Activities on offer will vary each week to keep it fresh, however the leaders are also happy to keep it fluid and take feedback from participants about what they want to do. We’d like to thank Rye Town Council for securing the funding and making this programme possible, the centre is now looking forward to welcoming people this Friday, and can’t wait to hear what they think of their new Friday Night Project!”

Councillor Andy Stuart, The Right Worshipful the Mayor of Rye said: “Rye Town Council voted unanimously to provide funding for this very worthwhile project, since it is hugely important that the youth of Rye are supported.

"I would also like to point out that while the Town Council has provided funding, the inspiration and much of the heavy lifting for this exciting project have been provided by Councillor Sophie Thorpe, a truly inspirational community leader, who does so much work for the people of Rye and the youth in particular.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sessions are open to those aged 11-17 years and will run each Friday night from 5pm - 7pm, with spaces limited and available on a first come first served basis. Sessions cost £1 per person per night with unlimited activities included. For further details call the centre on 01797 224747.