Fantastic new youth nights come to Rye
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The fun and exciting new programme, made possible by funding from Rye Town Council, is designed to appeal to young people in the area, giving them, something engaging to do on a Friday night. It dedicates a weekly slot just to them so they can be with people of the same age in a relaxed and enjoyable environment.
Toby Reed, Freedom Leisure’s Area Manager in Rother commented: “We have worked with Rye Town Council to make these sessions really appealing to young people, including activities such as; Curling, Badminton, Rounders & Cricket to name just a few.
"We hope to engage with the local youngsters and increase activity levels while giving them a safe space to hang out in.
"Activities on offer will vary each week to keep it fresh, however the leaders are also happy to keep it fluid and take feedback from participants about what they want to do. We’d like to thank Rye Town Council for securing the funding and making this programme possible, the centre is now looking forward to welcoming people this Friday, and can’t wait to hear what they think of their new Friday Night Project!”
Councillor Andy Stuart, The Right Worshipful the Mayor of Rye said: “Rye Town Council voted unanimously to provide funding for this very worthwhile project, since it is hugely important that the youth of Rye are supported.
"I would also like to point out that while the Town Council has provided funding, the inspiration and much of the heavy lifting for this exciting project have been provided by Councillor Sophie Thorpe, a truly inspirational community leader, who does so much work for the people of Rye and the youth in particular.”
Sessions are open to those aged 11-17 years and will run each Friday night from 5pm - 7pm, with spaces limited and available on a first come first served basis. Sessions cost £1 per person per night with unlimited activities included. For further details call the centre on 01797 224747.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.