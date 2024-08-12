Fantatic Fete returns in Catsfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A village event brings the community together, and it was fantastic to see so many people enjoying the Catsfield Horticultural Society Summer Flower Show and Fete last Saturday, August 3.

The weather was much improved on last year, and all involved were pleased to be able to run both the fete and flower show with only a few showers.

There was a wide range of things to do – from shopping to fun games and sports, to sipping a Pimms and watching the youngsters from AcroMats in their fantastic display.

Many locals as well as visitors from further afield enjoyed sitting with a cuppa and a cake courtesy of the WI, or a burger or hotdog from the CADS team, listening to fantastic music from Ricochet.

Awards for winners at the Catsfield Fete Flower and Produce Show.

Visitors could also stock up with cakes and plants – thank you to the team from St Laurance for these stalls. It was great to welcome all the crafters, Pete’s wood turning, Battle Honey, Glitter Stars and Janet Broderick-Ward with her preserves and apple juice.

Visitor numbers were up with more than 420 paying attendees – plus children and dogs of course!

The event brings the community together, from the car park volunteers, the Pre-School group with fun activities for the children, the ice cream and honey sellers, local makers and crafters, to Wendy with her fete committee.

There were 58 entrants to the stunning Flower and Produce Show, with over 260 entries between them. The cookery and preserves looked mouth-watering.

In his 30th year of taking part in the show, Keith Bishop not only contributed an amazing array of bakes, pickles and preserves, he also entered a knitted child’s jumper and won the Sweet Pea Salver.

The winners of the 15 trophies are as follows:

Keith Bishop: Stobbs Cup (Cookery), Newtime Salver (Preserves), Sweet Pea Salver and Presidents Tankard (Most Points in Show)Madeline-Rose Blackman: Norah Philcox Cup (Best Children’s Artwork) Paul Curran: Ernie Taylor Cup (Vegetables) Geoff Longmire: Chris Parkes Cup (Photographic) John Putland: Casstleton-Elliot Cup (Catsfield Residents)Pauline Putland: Floral Cup, Hodgkin Cup (Outstanding Floral Exhibit)Hannah Stuart-Leach: Chris Campbell Shield (Flowers), Burgess Cup (Horticultural Classes) and RHS Banksian MedalHelen Wood: F.J. Parsons Trophy (Handicrafts) Danny Woolfe: Arning Cup (Children)

A notice of points won for those who achieved 8+ points, will be on the village notice boards.

Fourteen children took part, their entries really brightening the tables and walls with a sporty theme – it was great to see recycled medals, Olympic biscuits, pictures of favourite sports and ingenious Lego models of sporting activities.

Special thanks to the teachers and parents who helped bring all this creativity together, and well done to every child who entered.

A share of the proceeds goes to all clubs and societies involved. This is vital to keep the activities we all value in Catsfield. So, watch this space for more fundraising events from the Horticultural Society.

Thank you to everyone for entering in this our 62nd Year affiliated with the Royal Horticultural Society. We also want to thank everyone helped with the event. The show couldn’t go on without the fabulous team of locals along with the volunteers who travel to help us. And many thanks to our business supporters Holland and Harper, Great Park Farm and Battle Oaks Cattery – we couldn’t do it without your help.

The Spring show will be on March 29, 2025 in the Village Hall. If you would like to make sure you get a copy of the schedule, drop your email address to [email protected] and we will send one out when they are issued.

And if you have memories of the horticultural show from days gone by, please also email them for use in an upcoming article.