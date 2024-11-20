FareShare Sussex and Surrey appeals for support to fight hunger this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

FareShare Sussex & Surrey is urging supporters to dig deep as it launches two ambitious campaigns to help feed those in need this winter.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the festive season approaching, the food waste charity is calling for people to help prevent hunger in Sussex and Surrey by donating food items during its Tesco Food Collection, or by making a cash donation through the charity’s Big Give Christmas Challenge appeal.

This year FareShare Sussex & Surrey is aiming to raise £50,000 in just eight days through the Big Give, where all donations made between Tuesday 3 December and Tuesday 10 December will be doubled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraising target is up by almost £20,000 on last year, when £31,320 was raised, making it the charity’s most ambitious appeal of its kind yet. Raising £50,000 would help FareShare Sussex & Surrey provide 200,000 meals for those experiencing food insecurity and food poverty across the two counties.

FareShare Sussex & Surrey warehouse volunteers

The charity is also setting out to gather 18 tonnes of food in just three days through its Tesco Food Collection, to top up existing supplies and feed those in deprived communities over Christmas and during the winter.

From Thursday 28 November to Saturday 30 November, supporters can donate dry goods and cupboard essentials at eight large Tesco stores in Sussex and two in Surrey.

Volunteers will be collecting and packing items at the big Tesco supermarkets in Lewes, Hove, Portslade, Shoreham, Littlehampton, Burgess Hill, Gatwick, Crawley, Haslemere and Guildford from opening until closing time across the three days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Slatter, CEO of FareShare Sussex & Surrey said: "With living costs still extremely high, more individuals and families have been pushed into food insecurity this year and are facing hardship this winter. Our campaigns are essential to help put meals on tables and provide relief to those who are struggling.

“Please help us make a difference by donating whatever you can – no matter how small, it all counts – whether it is giving food at your local Tesco store or donating to our Big Give Christmas Challenge.

“This year we’re expanding our Tesco Food Collection to more stores and are determined to top last year’s figures for donations, so we can fight hunger in Sussex and Surrey this season."

FareShare Sussex & Surrey recovers surplus food which would otherwise go to waste and redistributes it to more than 150 local organisations throughout both counties. The charity supports individuals in the most deprived areas by partnering with community groups, schools, food banks and other charities which offer nutritious meals and essential services for vulnerable people.

The Big Give Christmas Challenge appeal runs from Tuesday 3 December to Tuesday 10 December.

To make a donation, or for more information, please visit: faresharesussexandsurrey.org.uk/christmas.