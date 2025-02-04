FareShare Sussex and Surrey calls for donations to combat seasonal ‘Hunger Gap’

Leading food redistribution charity FareShare Sussex & Surrey is urging food businesses to help tackle the annual ‘Hunger Gap’.

From January to April, the charity experiences a dip in donations following the Christmas period, with fewer crops harvested at this time of year. In March 2024, on average FareShare Sussex & Surrey received 30% less food, while the amount of fresh produce donated in February dropped to 37% – well below the annual average of 47%.

To help address the shortfall, known as the ‘Hunger Gap’, FareShare Sussex & Surrey is urging food businesses to donate their surplus produce, prioritising fresh or frozen foods that are in-date and properly stored. This includes wonky vegetables, short shelf-life stock, mislabelled items and catering packs, which help top up the charity’s existing supply of ambient goods.

Dan Slatter, CEO at FareShare Sussex & Surrey, said: "The Hunger Gap is a critical time of year for FareShare Sussex & Surrey, as the growing demand to feed those in need during the cold winter months becomes increasingly challenging.

“There is a shortage of fresh produce at this time of year in the UK as winter crops are depleted and new harvests have yet to begin.

“In 2025 we’ve committed to increasing the number of partner charities and community groups we work with by more than 20%, so the need to provide more food is greater than ever.”

Amid the challenges posed by the Hunger Gap, the partner charities and community groups which FareShare Sussex & Surrey supplies are forced to depend more heavily on packaged goods to meet community needs, making it harder to provide balanced and nutritious meals.

Historically, FareShare Sussex & Surrey has relied on imported or polytunnel-grown produce to fill seasonal gaps. However, rising energy costs have made it increasingly difficult for growers to operate polytunnels, while extreme weather — both in the UK and across Europe — has destroyed significant crops.

George Shaw, food supply manager at FareShare Sussex & Surrey, said: “We know from our suppliers that fresh produce in the UK is often low during the early part of the year. Unfavourable weather and low temperatures limit the variety of available produce and can disrupt the growing season for many fruits and vegetables.

“Additionally, climate change is driving more unpredictable weather patterns, which are further impacting crop yields and the availability of fresh produce.”

With a new chiller at its Brighton depot and additional space and enhanced racking at the Guildford depot, FareShare Sussex & Surrey has significantly boosted its capacity to store and distribute essential food supplies to those in need.

Kim Barfoot-Brace, brand and marketing manager at Barfoots, a farming business which supports FareShare Sussex & Surrey, said: “If we can reduce food waste all whilst providing to those in need, then donating our surplus produce is simply the right thing to do.

“FareShare Sussex & Surrey makes the process of donating incredibly straightforward and we’re proud to support them in the fantastic work they do within our community.”

Echoing this sentiment, Harry Dyer, director at restaurant supplier SHRUB, said: "If you've got surplus food, no matter how little, do get in touch with FareShare Sussex & Surrey - they make it really easy to donate.

"When there is surplus, which in so many industries is the reality, it means the food can go to a better home - it doesn't need to go in the bin or sit in the fridge for five days. Send it to FareShare Sussex & Surrey and it will do some good."

Food businesses looking to donate can contact FareShare Sussex & Surrey by emailing [email protected] or calling food supply manager George Shaw directly on 07546 70421.

For more information, please visit: faresharesussexandsurrey.org.uk/give-food