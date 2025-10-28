FareShare Sussex and Surrey urges volunteers to join biggest Tesco Food Collection yet

Volunteers are needed to help smash a 20-tonne food donation record this November, as FareShare Sussex & Surrey launches its latest Tesco Food Collection to support those facing hunger.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between Thursday 27 and Saturday 29 November, the charity aims to station more than 320 volunteers across nine large Tesco stores in Sussex and Surrey, where they will be greeting customers and encouraging food donations.

They plan to collect the equivalent of 2,000 supermarket trolleys’ worth of food donations, which will be used to support deprived communities across the counties throughout this winter and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The participating stores are in Burgess Hill, Crawley Hazelwick, Gatwick, Hove, Lewes, Portslade, Shoreham, Guildford and Haslemere.

FareShare Sussex & Surrey urges volunteers to join biggest Tesco Food Collection yet.

Food poverty and demand for emergency food remains alarmingly high in both counties. According to the Trussel Trust, more than 311,000 emergency food parcels were distributed across the South East between April 2024 and March 2025. This marked a 56% increase over the past five years, with the most support going to families with children.

Dan Slatter, CEO of FareShare Sussex & Surrey, said: “We are seeing a growing number of people in need of support, particularly during the winter months as energy bills rise and food costs are the highest they have been in years.

“The vital work we do to support those in need would not be possible without our wonderful volunteers, whose kindness and energy make a real difference to the communities we work with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Selby, volunteer manager at FareShare Sussex & Surrey, said: “Volunteers make an incredible difference – when they are in-store, customers are four times more likely to donate."

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up with family, friends or colleagues and can choose from four three-hour shifts between 9am and 9pm over the three-day collection period.

Last year, more than 175 volunteers helped the charity exceed its 18-tonne target, collecting a record 20 tonnes of food.

Louise, who volunteered at FareShare Sussex & Surrey’s Tesco Food Collection in Lewes last year, said: “By giving just a few hours of my time, I know I am helping boost the amount of donations, meaning more food going to more people in my local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Times are tough for so many people, especially during winter, so being able to help feels like I am making a difference to the people who need it the most.”

FareShare Sussex & Surrey rescues and redistributes surplus food to 248 local organisations across the counties, helping to combat hunger, prevent waste and reduce carbon emissions at the same time.

The charity helps those who live in areas with the highest levels of deprivation, working with community groups that provide healthy meals as well as groups offering advice, guidance, health support, counselling and befriending, to help break the cycle of poverty.

Anyone interested in volunteering at one of the participating stores in Sussex or Surrey for the Tesco Food Collection this November can sign up at: https://fareshare.org.uk/foodcollection/

For more information, please visit: https://faresharesussexandsurrey.org.uk/