Farewell from Professor Jane Longmore, VC of the University of Chichester

As I prepare to leave the University of Chichester at the end of October, I have been reflecting back on my acceptance of the role of Vice-Chancellor seven years ago.

For me, Chichester represents exactly the way a university should be, a genuine community of staff and students with care for one another and for the pursuit of learning through teaching and research. From our consistently high rankings in the Guardian League Tables to our commitment to excellence as reflected in our National Student Survey scores, we have always reached for the best.

When I arrived here in 2017, I found that there were already five volumes commemorating the different stages of the University’s long and very complex history. It was wonderful to see a continuous thread of teacher training running through 185 years. With an outstanding rating from Ofsted and working with 250 primary schools, 100 secondary schools, seven teaching alliances and sponsoring the University of Chichester Multi-Academy Trust, our educational impact continues to be felt across the region. As the only University based in West Sussex, we have always served this region.

I can honestly say that no two days have been the same in my role. There have been some exceptional days, of course: to see the Engineering and Digital Technology Park officially opened by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in September 2018 was a huge event. It gave our university global exposure and showed the region our active commitment to developing highly-skilled professionals.

This continued with the establishment of a new department in Law which has roared into a first place in the National Student Survey among law departments across the UK. Despite the huge challenges posed by the pandemic, which staff and students faced with great courage, we were resilient and kept pushing forward. We launched new degree Apprenticeships, giving opportunities to mature students in areas such as Social Work and Management. We managed to secure external funding and opened a new School of Nursing and Allied Health in September 2021, responding directly to the NHS’ workforce shortages. I was proud to see our first cohort of Nursing Graduates at this year’s degree ceremonies.

In March this year, we took our work in health a stage further by partnering with the NHS to open a Community Diagnostic Centre on our Bognor Regis campus. This helps to tackle the marked disparities in life expectancy across West Sussex by offering a range of diagnostic tests closer to home for the residents of the coastal area. New programmes in Biomedical Science, Healthcare Science and Diagnostic Radiography will be launched next year and our researchers will be studying the reasons for these health inequalities.

But we have so many wonderful staff and students that it is almost unfair to focus on any one group. Whether I am wandering our beautiful campuses, watching students from our Conservatoire giving exceptional performances, listening to Psychology postgraduates talking about their dissertations or enjoying inaugural lectures given by our research professors across subjects as diverse as Sport Science or Creative Writing, I am constantly reminded of why this is such a special place.

Others also recognise this special quality: I remain particularly proud of our journey in a national assessment, the Teaching Excellence Framework in 2023, where we achieved the top ‘gold’ rating, underlining our dedication to providing an outstanding learning experience for our students.

I am confident that the future will hold even more success for this institution as I hand over to my successor, Professor Symeon Dagkas. It has been an honour to serve such talented and passionate individuals, whether academic and professional service staff, our Board of Governors, our Students’ Union and, of course, our students. I leave with a sense of pride in all that we have accomplished together and with great optimism for what lies ahead for Chichester’s very own university.