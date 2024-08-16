Farlington Sixth Form celebrates continued A-Level success with increase in top grades

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today, Farlington School in Horsham, West Sussex, celebrated exceptional A-Level examination results, with 46% of grades awarded at A*-A; 77% at A*-B; and a 100% pass rate.

Particularly impressive is the school’s ‘value added’, with 42% of all grades awarded to Farlington students being two grades above their national expected outcomes. This figure has doubled since last year. 82% of pupils achieved at least one grade above expected in at least one A-Level, which reflects the outstanding progress made by these students during their time at Farlington Sixth Form.

“I am immensely proud of our students’ achievements this year,” says Headmaster James Passam. “They have worked with diligence over the past two years and are now well poised for the next stage of their lives. Not only are they rightly celebrating their exam results, but many have achieved personal successes in other spheres, such as music, drama, public speaking, sport and art.”

Furthermore, 85% of Farlington students have today secured a place at their first choice of university. These pupils will now go on to read a range of subjects at prestigious universities across the country, including the University of Southampton (Aeronautical and Spacecraft Engineering, Psychology); Loughborough University (Sport and Exercise Science); Trinity College Dublin (Stage Management); and The University of Liverpool (Marketing).

“Farlington Sixth Form continues to go from strength to strength,” says Head of Senior School Penny Hart. “Our individual ‘pathways planning’ offers a personalised approach to each student’s journey, resulting in the impressive grades achieved today. I am delighted by how well this cohort has performed throughout the two years, and I look forward to following their future progress.”

Students and staff celebrated together at Farlington this morning, as excited pupils arrived to find out their A-Level results.

“Farlington Sixth Form is a close-knit group, and the dedication of the teachers doesn’t go unnoticed,” said Amélie, who joined Farlington in Year 12 and will now read Psychology at the University of Southampton. “You can tell that the staff really care; they’re always rooting for us!”

Lily, who has been at Farlington since Year 9 and will read Sport and Exercise Science at Loughborough University after a gap year, agreed: “I decided to stay at Farlington for my A-Levels, because I knew the teachers would support me.”

As in previous years, whilst many of Farlington’s Year 13 students will now go to university, others, like Lily, have chosen to take a gap year, taking the time to build up their portfolio or gain work experience. We are proud to share that Farlington students who took this route last year will start university courses in Medicine (Hull York Medical School and Brunel University London); Neuroscience (University of Exeter); and Social Sciences (King's College London) this September.

Farlington School is a co-educational independent day and boarding school, offering nursery (6 months+) through to Sixth Form provision. The school has invested in recent years to improve and broaden facilities, including new classrooms for Music, Computer Science and Year 6, as well as a new Dance Studio, EYFS extension, and refurbishment of our boarding accommodation. We are also proud of our continued investment into the curriculum at Farlington – having introduced Design and Technology at GCSE, and Economics and Computer Science at A-Level – as well as the priority we place on character development.

