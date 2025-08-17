Farm Diary - Gwyn Jones

It’s been hot here in France, with mid-30s to 40 degrees every day. It is now the hottest spell of summer weather since the heatwave in 2003, which killed several people. The number of houses with air conditioning has gone up from 17% back then to around 25% today.

All this air conditioning goes against the grain of environmentalists of course and there is a debate here as well as in the UK on all this. However, if people are uncomfortable and they can afford air conditioning, they will put it in. There are good grants here for air sourced heat pumps, with around half the total cost covered by government, this means that there is a clamp down on other forms of heating, especially the traditional wood fuelled fires.

New laws in many areas mean that open fires are not acceptable, and log burners are required, insurance companies must be told if either are in use, and a certificated chimney sweep must clean chimneys every year. Much of the electricity used to power heat pumps is nuclear powered in France (and they sell a great deal to the UK), these days deemed perfectly acceptable by environmentalists, whilst I still cannot bring myself to see how nuclear power is ‘clean’ given the nature of the waste.

I agree that nuclear power is a good way of producing electricity, but I am stunned at the readily acceptance by environmentalists; it does show that anything goes if it’s under the green banner.

Your World

The cereal harvest was all in here by the end of July, but just as in the UK yields are down, but for very different reasons. Soft wheat in particular has suffered and is projected to reach an eight-year low. It was the extremely wet weather in the spring which did the harm, as it delayed sowing and encouraged weeds, and the crop struggled as weeds continued to thrive in the wet conditions which lasted until June.

Conditions thereafter switched to intense heat which affected grain fill as it rapidly dried up and now in August there are water issues for later crops such as maize. The sunflowers look pretty variable too but are early and will be harvested soon.

In the UK, yields are down and with poor prices, cereals are the poor relation this year as all other prices in the main remain high. Many large cereal farmers are offering lower rents for next year on a ‘take it or leave it’ basis on contract rented land, having made little or no money this year. Having paid very high rent for land, one or two very big contract farmers are in trouble I hear.

The agricultural industry in the UK is now calling for higher food prices if farming is to be unsubsidised, with Phil Stocker of the National Sheep Association one of the first to put his head above the parapet. It is of course true that the financial assistance farmers have received over many decades was part of our governments (of all colours) cheap food policy, which allowed the UK to continue with its low wage economy, unlike many other European nations.

Rising house prices also assisted in making people feel better off each year, but we are suddenly at a crossroads, which some of us have seen coming for a long time. Weak leadership and a lack of a coherent plan or strategy for the country has led us over the past few decades to the almost impossible position we find ourselves in now, with low economic growth, high taxes, a health problem and even a work problem since the covid pandemic (education and social care could also be added).

Farming has been targeted for many years and there was resentment in Westminster when the EU was responsible for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), as many did not feel comfortable with subsidising farmers, especially as we always had to fight in Brussels not to disadvantage the large farmers, given that our farms are larger than many European ones.

The larger farms took in the most money as one would expect and that just added fuel to the fire, and Brexit was seen as the way to take control of farming in the UK and put a stop to the payments. Farmers were duped that the Conservative government at the time would ‘of course look after us’, and a majority voting for Brexit, but it was obvious that ‘public good’ would be the basis for any future payment and that would mean environment.

It has taken several years to wind down the CAP payments and those cuts have been accelerated recently. Many farmers now have no choice but to join environmental schemes if they want money, and they need to spend in order to comply with that policy, and they are far worse off now than they ever were under the CAP. That is not to defend the CAP, as it had its faults and created butter mountains and milk and olive oil lakes at times, but it is important to be realistic about where we are now, and the position we find ourselves in.

The cereal farmers have been hit this year with exactly the scenario the CAP was meant to deal with, cushioning the business through a difficult year so that it is there to produce food the next. Of course, there is the alternative view that farmers run businesses and should stand or fall according to their performance, and if they fail, someone else will produce food on that land next year most probably.

Dairy, beef and lamb have yet to face this reality and look out when they do! Thousands of farms, mostly family farms are surviving due to high prices. However, when prices drop it is going to be very different, as there is little income from government for the future which does not include many caveats and costs. At that point, there will be huge problems for government as well as the farming industry as large numbers of farmers face going out of business, and either food prices need to go up, or the countryside will undergo major reform as the money dries up.

The payments farmers received over the years kept food prices low, as farmer margins remained slim on average, with retailers and big buyers pushing down prices, knowing where the cost of production was and taking payments into the calculation. Given that this was always based on averages, the larger or better farmers did better than the average (in most cases), and those below average struggled, with many leaving the industry as succession became an issue, with more young people going to university and having better opportunities.

From now on, farmers will need to be good in order to survive, most have also diversified in order to support food production, but there are probably 25% of our farmers who will be in immediate danger if and when prices fall, unless food prices go up.

It will be very difficult to achieve this in the current circumstances as the ‘cost of living crises’ refuses to go away, our government is failing in getting its message out to the nation and is under attack from all quarters (including its own back benchers) as we are in a mess, and someone must be blamed for that. Farming is not uppermost in their mind, but there is a storm brewing in the distance.