Farmland near Gatwick sells for £500,000

More than 33 acres of farmland in a strategic Surrey location near Gatwick Airport was sold at auction last week.

Land just off Norwood Hill Road in Charlwood near Horley was among 173 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It went under the gavel at £500,000 freehold at a separate pre-arranged public auction which took place on Friday, October 25.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “I was not surprised to see a great deal of interest in this this rare opportunity to acquire just over 33 acres of farmland on level ground between Charlwood and Norwood Hill to the east of Gatwick Airport.

AUCTION: Land just off Norwood Hill Road in Charlwood near Horley

“The gavel went down at half a million pounds which equates to just over £15,000 per acre for grazing land – which we felt was an excellent return – and we have ended up with a good result for both vendor and purchaser.”

The Farmland Market Update by property consultant Carter Jonas put the average pasture land value at £7,833 an acre in the second quarter of 2024.

The rectangular shaped land is used at present for sheep grazing and is arranged as two parcels of land extending to 13.45 hectares (33.23 acres).

It is in a semi-rural location within easy reach of Horley, Gatwick Airport and all surrounding areas via the nearby M23 and A24.

