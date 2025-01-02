Fast track into music with free sessions in West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Tomorrow’s Orchestra Programme 2025 (TOP25) combines free instrumental lessons and free instrument loan with weekly orchestral sessions and applications for are now open! TOP25 lasts for three terms, starting in January 2025, with sessions taking place at Bognor Regis, Chichester, Horsham, Midhurst, and Worthing at our evening and Saturday music centres.

TOP25 has been created as a fast-track route from absolute beginner to confident musician within a few short months.

TOP25 will also introduce children to the thrill of playing in an orchestra and playing in concerts.

Sessions last 90 minutes with children having the chance to learn an orchestral instrument – brass, strings or woodwind – with a specialist music tutor and also to playing as part of an orchestra. There are plenty of musical games, singing and fun as part of the session. And at the end of each term the Tomorrow’s Orchestra performs to family and friends.

Free music lessons for children

The first term is completely free*, with the following two terms costing just £75 each term. [*Please note there is a one-off £10 administration fee to secure your place]

John Randall, West Sussex Music’s Music Centres Manager said: “2025 will be our fourth year of running the Tomorrow’s Orchestra Programme. In the last three years I’ve been blown away by the excitement and enthusiasm our young students have brought to the whole process.

“We’re really pleased to be able to offer youngsters this accessible, low-cost opportunity to learn a musical instrument, perform as part of an orchestra and make new friendships. Our dedicated staff are looking forward to helping students take their first steps on what we hope will be a lifelong musical journey.”

If your child, or a child you care for, loves music and is aged between seven and 11 years old the Tomorrow’s Orchestra Programme is an amazing opportunity to nurture that curiosity and help them develop skills which can last a lifetime.

Places are limited so book now to avoid disappointment by going to westsussexmusic.co.uk/top/