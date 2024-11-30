Father Christmas arrives in Chichester

Father Christmas tried out the Chichester Lions Carol Float at Sage House, Tangmere, ready for his first visit to Parklands Chichester on Monday, December 2.

Councillor Clare Apel, Chair of the Community Affairs Committee helped Lion President Vince Foote to launch the float.

Mr Foote then presented cheques to Sage House, Chichester Food Bank, Stonepillow, Second Chance Chichester and the Four Streets Project, all local charities.

For more information on the routes planned over the next few weeks check out the Lions Web page.www.chilions.org.uk

Chichester Food bank receiving their Cheque