Father Christmas stops at The Beacon for festive cheer and presents

Father Christmas will be stopping off at The Beacon on Saturday, December 21 to hand out presents and greet children at the Gather unit.

Parents can pre-book a slot with Santa for just £7. There will be free sweets and mince pies in the unit, which runs from 10am – 2.30pm.

Each gift will have a face value of £25, thanks to the great support of sponsors. Proceeds from the event will go to the Mayor’s charities, which are The Chaseley Trust and Leaf Hall Community Centre. There will be Christmas cards for children to colour in, with prizes for each entry.

Organiser Don McPhee said everybody was welcome to join the fun. “It will be a very festive event, with Father Christmas giving out presents. There will be mince pies, Christmas card colouring and

Christmas trees to welcome Father Christmas into The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne

Sponsors for the Father Christmas event include: Helix Law, Stephen Rimmer LLP, Brewers, Plan Ahead and Visick Cars.