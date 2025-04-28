Feathered fun at Newhaven Fort with WWII-themed falconry event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newhaven Fort is inviting visitors to marvel at stunning falconry displays this spring as it hosts a special Falconry in WWII: The Feathered Frontier event on Sunday 11 May.

As part of its 2025 events calendar, the East Sussex attraction will host the UK’s longest-established historic falconers, Raphael Historic Falconry, for a day of discovery and wartime storytelling.

Included with standard admission, the event will feature captivating displays exploring the vital role of carrier pigeons in wartime communication, the use of falcons in military operations and the remarkable story of a falconry bird who survived the rigours of a prisoner-of-war camp.

In addition, the falconry specialists will shed light on how birds inspired key innovations in aircraft design, while also highlighting the invaluable contributions of our fellow four-legged companions, including trained animal rescue dogs.

Raphael Historic Falconry

Lindsay Lawrence, general manager at Newhaven Fort, said: “This event will be a fantastic opportunity to enjoy up-close encounters with some beautiful birds and learn about the little-known role they played during WWII. The falconry displays are sure to captivate all ages, making it a brilliant day out for the whole family.”

The event is just one of many family-friendly activities taking place at the fort throughout 2025. Alongside workshops, guided tours, exhibitions and talks, the events programme also features seasonal highlights, including Halloween-themed ghost tours and a festive Storytime with Scrooge in December.

Newhaven Fort reopened to the public earlier this year following a £7.5 million restoration. After a year-long closure, the 19th-century site now offers an enhanced visitor experience, including a new adventure playground, improved interactive exhibitions and a 1970s-themed escape room.

Following the restoration, visitors can now explore newly opened areas, including the Battery Observation Post, which offers panoramic views of the Sussex coastline. The on-site café, run by the Sussex-based Cadence Cycle Club, provides a relaxing spot to unwind, with a range of hot and cold food and drinks on offer.

For more information or to book tickets, visit: www.newhavenfort.org.uk