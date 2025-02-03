February Half Term Activities with Active Hastings

This February Half Term, Active Hastings have a range of fantastic sport sessions running throughout the week.

The sessions include inclusive multi sports, volleyball, street dance, under 5s stay and play, table tennis and girls’ football.

Sarah Ruusuvuori, Active Hastings Youth Link Worker said: “This year’s programme has been designed to give all children the opportunity to try their hand at a variety of sports, whatever their ability, everyone is very welcome. To ensure our sessions are accessible to everyone, we have 3 ticket options, £3, £2 or free. The sessions are expected to be very popular, so book early to avoid disappointment.”

Councillor Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and wellbeing at Hastings Borough Council, said: “It’s great to see so many Active Hastings sport and physical activity sessions happening throughout the town during February Half Term. These sessions are not only great fun, but they also help develop physical fitness and increase confidence while promoting teamwork and perseverance, all while making new friends.”

Active Hastings February Half Term sessions

For information on all the sessions and for booking links visit: hastings.gov.uk/sport_play/getactive/holiday-activities/ (booking is essential).

Active Hastings is hosted by Hastings Borough Council, in partnership with East Sussex County Council, and brings together a wide range of local and national partners to ensure that everyone in Hastings can get active.