Feel the beat! Spaces for students on West Sussex Music's Drum Lab

Ready to be the next Travis Barker or Cindy Blackman? Spaces are available for students keen to join West Sussex Music’s percussion group – Drum Lab.

Drum Lab offers players a new musical experience, providing an opportunity for the many young students who want to play drums/percussion instruments in a fun, safe, and exciting group.

Playing all styles of music on a wide variety of percussion instruments, this is the perfect group for all budding young drummers, no experience necessary.

Anyone in school years 3-8 (ages 7-13 year olds) can join Drum Lab.

Drummers are welcomed to lessons provided by West Sussex Music

Sessions include warm up games, working on technique, playing to backing tracks using graded repertoire, opportunities for solos and termly concerts featuring all 'Drum Lab' groups from across the county playing together!

The groups meet at three different venues across the county so everyone can choose their nearest music centre - Chichester, Horsham. or Worthing.

John Randall, West Sussex Music’s Music Centres Manager, said:

‘Drum Lab is all about having fun, making music, and discovering the joy of rhythm. Whether you’re a complete beginner or already drumming at home, everyone’s welcome – it’s a fantastic way to build confidence, learn new skills, and be part of a great musical community.’

Drum Lab takes place at these music centres -

Chichester Music Centre, Saturdays, 10.30am-11.30am, St Joseph’s CE Junior School, Orchard Street, Chichester, PO19 1DQ

Horsham Music Centre, Saturdays, 11am-12 noon (Beginners), noon– 1pm (Intermediate)

Millais School, Depot Road,Horsham, RH13 5HR

Worthing Music Centre, Saturdays, 9am- 10am, Bohunt School, Broadwater Road,

Worthing, BN14 8AH