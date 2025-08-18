Felpham commemorates VJ Day 80th anniversary

In the warmth of a beautiful summer's evening, Felpham came together to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day in Old Rectory Gardens, in a moving event organised by the Felpham Village Conservation Society History Group.

The event was attended by Felpham Sea Cadets, Sea Scouts and Cubs.

After the opening introduction, Elizabeth Godfrey read from a poem by Prisoner of War, Corporal Whiting. This was followed by an extract from the memoir of POW Arthur Titherington read by Mike Harding.

Next came a beautiful musical tribute sung by St Mary's Choir, lead by James Rushman. A VJ black marble memorial stone was unveiled by Roger Brooks, Sarah Hodgson and Eileen Lord. The fathers of these three members of the History Group fought in the War in the Far East.

The memorial stone was generously commissioned by the the Felpham Village Conservation Society and Felpham Parish Council. The stone was donated by Anton Matthews of the Memorial Stone Centre.

David Hewings, Secretary of RAFA 381, Bognor, spoke the Exhortation, followed by a Bugler playing the Last Post. A two-minute silence ended with the playing of Reveille and the closing words of the Kohima epitaph. "When You Go Home, Tell Them of Us and Say, For Your Tomorrow We Gave Our Today."

Those words lingered in the air. WE WILL REMEMBER THEM.