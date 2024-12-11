Felpham Community College Gets Festive!

It has been a busy few weeks at Felpham Community College with students, their families and staff all getting in the festive spirit with various college events.

On Wednesday 4th December, a group of the FCC Sixth Form Charity Committee went out into the community to spread the Festive Spirit and remind everyone that charity is about giving up your time, not just donations.

A group visited Oaklands Court in Felpham to make Christmas Gonks and another group went to Autumn Lodge to play Christmas games. Students also delivered Christmas cards to residents from our year 7 students. It was a great afternoon and feedback from the Care Homes was very complimentary.

On Thursday 5th December, the annual FCC Christmas Fair was a fabulous success, with a fantastic turn out from students and their families attending. As well as local craft stalls, year 7 students ran their own fun and games events, including decorating Christmas biscuits, a human festive fruit machine and even festive hook a duck! Sixth Form students served refreshments and FCC would like to give a big thank you and shout out to all the local businesses who donated raffle prizes (details on the FCC website).

FCC Students enjoying the Christmas Fair

On Wednesday 11th December, staff and sixth form students took part in a Christmas Jumper Day, raising money for Save the Children. This will be followed by a local festive event, with the FCC choir performing at the ‘Felpham Village Conservation Society Christmas Lights Switch On’ on the 13th December.

The last week of term will be another busy week, with the annual FCC Carol Concert taking place on the 18th December at St Mary’s church in Felpham. Both the FCC staff and student choirs will be performing on the night, with the staff choir singing ‘Carol of Bells’. The evening will be hosted by Tali Swain (year 11), who is also doing a reading, as well as readings from Georgina Moulson-North (year 7) and Kurtis Allies (year 13). There will be musical performances from students across year groups. We are hoping for a packed church and a fantastic community evening!

The final event planned is a non-school uniform day, on the last day of term, with students and staff encouraged to wear their festive Christmas jumpers. Prizes will be awarded for the best ones!

Imogen Orde, Sixth Form Student Leadership i/c of Charity commented:

Staff at FCC enjoying Christmas Jumper Day!

“It has been a fun and busy end to the Autumn Term! FCC students, their families and staff, voted back in October what charities we wanted to support this year for all of our events. Apart from the Secret Staff and Sixth Form Christmas Jumper Day, and the Foodbank Donation Drive, all of our events this year are going towards My Sisters House, Breast Cancer Now, Dogs for Autism, Ronald Macdonald House, Young Peoples Shop Chichester, Clymping Dog Sanctuary and Improving Facilities for Students at FCC. It is fantastic that we run so many events to get the FCC community involved with, especially at Christmas time and helping get everyone in the festive spirit, as well as fundraising at the same time.”

