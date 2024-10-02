Felpham Community College host charity cheque presentation ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Felpham Community College held their annual Youth Action Week back in the Summer Term, raising money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Chestnut Tree House, Macmillan Cancer Support and Improving Facilities for Students at FCC. The week included numerous fundraising activities; including a Summer Fair, Sponge the Teacher, Sponsored Swim, hugely busy and popular Tuck Shop, a Non-Uniform Day and a Colour Run.

On Wednesday 2nd October, FCC held the cheque presentation ceremony, to give the charities their cheques and to celebrate the money raised.

Mr Summers, Assistant Headteacher commented: “We raised over £3300 just in this one week alone which is a fantastic achievement. Thank you to all the students and their families for supporting all the activities, it was a great fun week to end the academic year. It was also brilliant that we raised so much money!”

Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imogen Orde, Head of Charity from the Sixth Form Leadership Team commented: “We invited the students to the cheque presentation ceremony who put in lots of efforts with the fundraising – some of them raised over £100 each with their sponsored swim which was incredible. Thank you to Holly from St Wilfird’s and Alice Jalley from Chestnut Tree House who attended the event, collected the cheques and also spoke about what the money will go towards. Our sixth form charity committee helped organise the week and all the students and staff voted for what charities to support so overall, it was a great FCC school community effort!”