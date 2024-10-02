Felpham Community College host charity cheque presentation ceremony
On Wednesday 2nd October, FCC held the cheque presentation ceremony, to give the charities their cheques and to celebrate the money raised.
Mr Summers, Assistant Headteacher commented: “We raised over £3300 just in this one week alone which is a fantastic achievement. Thank you to all the students and their families for supporting all the activities, it was a great fun week to end the academic year. It was also brilliant that we raised so much money!”
Imogen Orde, Head of Charity from the Sixth Form Leadership Team commented: “We invited the students to the cheque presentation ceremony who put in lots of efforts with the fundraising – some of them raised over £100 each with their sponsored swim which was incredible. Thank you to Holly from St Wilfird’s and Alice Jalley from Chestnut Tree House who attended the event, collected the cheques and also spoke about what the money will go towards. Our sixth form charity committee helped organise the week and all the students and staff voted for what charities to support so overall, it was a great FCC school community effort!”
