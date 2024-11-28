Felpham Community College music students perform at the Royal Albert Hall
The ‘Music for Youth Proms’ showcases young musicians from across the UK. The event runs across two days, with over 1500 musicians performing on each day, to a packed audience, as well as being filmed for TV.
The FCC Wind Band, made up of students from year 7 right the way through to year 12, performed a piece by Hans Zimmer.
Mr Harrington, Curriculum Leader for Music at FCC, commented: “The courage and inspiration of our students to perform in front of thousands of people, as well as being filmed, is nothing short of extraordinary.
"It is a testament to their musical excellence and we are unbelievably proud of them. We hope they enjoyed this fantastic experience.”