Felpham Community College receive National Computing Award

Felpham Community College has been recognised for their commitment to encouraging gender inclusion in Computer Science by the National Centre for Computing Education (NCCE).

FCC has completed the national ‘I Belong: Encouraging girls into Computer Science’ programme, demonstrating a commitment to encouraging girls into Computer Science and improving the gender balance within the subject. The ‘I Belong’ certificate is awarded by the NCCE, a leading body for computing education in England.

Felpham Community College has successfully completed all aspects of the programme to achieve the ‘I Belong’ programme certificate. The evidence-informed programme signposts to a range of activities and approaches most likely to support girls’ engagement with the subject.

Suzanne Pike, Headteacher at FCC commented: “We are extremely proud of our Computer Science provision, and how it is now nationally recognised in the way that it addresses our core values of Achievement, Care and Equity through creating pathways for young women wanting to explore this critical field. Our thanks go to the staff and students who have made this possible, and we look forward to a bright future with continued diversity in STEM.”

Aaron Connor Curriculum Leader for Computer Science commented: “I am proud to say that Felpham values diversity in its curriculums and empowers girls to choose Computer Science as an option supporting women in STEM both in school and beyond. “

Katherine Ellis, Gender Inclusion Lead at the NCCE commented: “Congratulations to FCC on this accomplishment! Schools play a crucial part in addressing the gender gap in computer science education and related careers. This school is among others leading the way in understanding the issue and creating change at a local level. This certificate recognises the efforts the school has gone to, to support and empower all students, especially girls, in choosing this path.”

Established in 2018 and funded by the Department for Education, the NCCE has been instrumental in advancing computing education across schools in England, providing professional development courses, resources, and guidance to enhance teaching and learning.