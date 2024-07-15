Felpham Community College summer arts success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Felpham Community College hosted annual Summer Arts evening on Thursday, July 11.

This is always a popular annual event in the FCC school calendar and this year was no exception – it was hugely successful with lots of students and their families attending, as well as staff, Governors and the general public.

The evening is a showcase of the wealth of talent at FCC, with art, photography, and design and technology work all on display. Worked ranged from year 7 students right the way through to A level.

The drama and music departments had performances in the performing arts studio, and the library was busy with poetry readings. Refreshments were provided by food and technology students, with lots of comments on how delicious things were and people taking the recipes home with them.

Summer Arts at Felpham Community College.

The FCC music department put on a fabulous show in the sixth form quad, including individual musical performances, solo singers, bands, the choir, the school band and the school windband. Guest students from Bishop Tufnell joined the band, to showcase what they had learnt earlier in the week when FCC students visited them for a workshop at their school.

Mrs Tompkins, Curriculum Leader for Art and Photography, commented: “We love this event as we want everyone to see how talented our students are! It was great to see families attending, and so many students attending to support their peers. It is always a lovely way to end a busy and productive school year, and to appreciate all the work our students have achieved.

"Well done to all our students who had their work showcased, or who took part in a performance, or made the delicious food. It was a fabulous evening and a great team effort.”