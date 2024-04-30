Felpham Community College supports ‘Save the Village Post Office’

Felpham Community College held a cheque presentation ceremony on Tuesday, April 30, to present the ‘Friends of Felpham – Save the Village Post Office’ committee with a cheque for £1000.
By Georgina ChesterContributor
Published 30th Apr 2024, 14:22 BST
The fundraising for the community project took place last term, with FCC hosting a Talent Show on March 26. The event was a sell-out performance to family, friends and the local community. A wide variety of acts from across year groups took part in the show.

Feedback from the audience, judges and staff was fantastic with everyone commenting how talented the students are and how good the show was.

The students who performed at the event met with Lizzie Mickery, from the Friends of Felpham Committee, on the 30th to present her with the cheque and find out how it will support the campaign.

FCC Students support 'Save The Village Post Office'.

Lizzie commented: “It was a privilege to be on the judges’ panel at the Talent Show. The standard of talent was extraordinary and all the students who took part did exceptionally well. Felpham Post Office is an integral part of village life and keeping it open will support both the community and local businesses. Thank you to Felpham for joining us with your fundraising.”

