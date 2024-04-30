Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fundraising for the community project took place last term, with FCC hosting a Talent Show on March 26. The event was a sell-out performance to family, friends and the local community. A wide variety of acts from across year groups took part in the show.

Feedback from the audience, judges and staff was fantastic with everyone commenting how talented the students are and how good the show was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The students who performed at the event met with Lizzie Mickery, from the Friends of Felpham Committee, on the 30th to present her with the cheque and find out how it will support the campaign.

FCC Students support 'Save The Village Post Office'.